Schools List Winter Break Meal Pickup Times

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 · Leave a Comment

St. Mary’s County Public Schools announced its winter break meal pickup schedule. Each Monday meal bag will include five days of meals for breakfast, lunch, supper, and snack. All meal bags include milk and/or water.

Monday, December 21 – 11 am-1 pm

Monday, December 28 – 11 am-1 pm

The following sites will be available:

Lettie Marshal Dent Elementary, Dynard Elementary, Margaret Brent Middle, Oakville Elementary, Evergreen Elementary, Banneker Elementary, Leonardtown High School, Ridge Elementary, Piney Point Elementary, Lexington Park Elementary, and Spring Ridge Middle School.

Let them know you are coming by filling out this online form.

Contact the foodservice office at foodservice@smcps.org or 301-475-4256, ext. 5 for questions or concerns.