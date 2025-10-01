Save the Date: STEAM Fest & Expo Oct. 25

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative will join exhibitors from many local and state agencies to provide a variety of STEM-related programs available to students in St. Mary’s County at the 10th annual Maryland STEAM Festival and Expo.

The 2025 festival will be held from 10am to 2pm Saturday, October 25, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds on Route 5 in Leonardtown.

The expo will bring myriad STEM-related activities, programs, and organizations together in one venue. This year’s Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics f estival theme is “Energy,” and both students and parents can explore the various hands-on activities to help foster their child’s STEAM interests.

Some of the other exhibitors include Naval Air Station Patuxent River Educational Outreach Office, Southern Maryland Astronomical Society, Calvert Marine Museum, and the University of Maryland Watershed Protection and Restoration Program.

There will also be opportunities for students to do hands-on learning with demonstrations in robotics, rocketry, and other areas of STEAM.

Students of all ages are encouraged to attend.

Admission is free, and the event is open to the public. There will be food and beverages available for purchase.

For more information, go to marylandstemfestival.org. If you have questions about the St. Mary’s festival call Dr. Colleen Gill at 301-475-5511, ext. 32190 or Jason Hayes at 301-475-5511, ext. 32116.

SMECO – The Cooperative Difference

SMECO was incorporated in 1937 and is one of the 15 largest electric cooperatives in the United States with more than 170,000 member accounts in Charles County, St. Mary’s County, southern Prince George’s County, and most of Calvert County.

Electric cooperatives are shaped by the communities they serve, because co-ops are owned by their customers. Co-op members elect the men and women who serve on the Board of Directors. Members share the responsibility of ownership by financing the cooperative’s operations, but they also share its rewards.

At the end of each year, SMECO’s margins (profits) are allocated to members’ capital credit accounts. SMECO uses its profits to invest in new construction, system improvements, and facility upgrades. The Board of Directors regularly evaluates the financial condition of the co-op and determines when members will receive a refund. Since 1937, SMECO has refunded more than $128 million.

As a cooperative, SMECO will always put its members first and be responsive, reliable, and resourceful — the power you can count on.

Follow SMECO on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SMECO.coop and on X at www.twitter.com/somdelectric.

The SMECO 24/7 mobile app is available at www.smeco.coop/247. To learn more about SMECO, visit their Leader Member Page.