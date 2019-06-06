Russian Fighter Jet Intercepts Navy P-8A

Russian Su-35 fighter makes “irresponsible” intercept of Navy P-8A over Mediterranean, reports USNI. A Navy surveillance aircraft was intercepted by a Russian fighter over the Mediterranean Sea “determined to be unsafe,” according to a late Tuesday statement from US 6th Fleet.

Here’s what the first few years of US Space Command might look like, reports Defense News. Air Force Gen. Jay Raymond, who is nominated to lead US Space Command, breezed through his confirmation hearing Tuesday. If approved by the Senate, Gen. Raymond’s confirmation will be the first step necessary to establish the new combatant command.

Cancer-causing foam could be banned in military training next year, off military bases entirely by 2029, reports Military Times. House lawmakers would force military bases to stop using toxic firefighting foam in almost all training activities and ban them altogether over the next decade under legislation unveiled this week.

Do you believe in UFOs? China hints at test of new missile, reports Reuters. With a cryptic message about UFOs and a picture of a missile launcher, China’s military has hinted that it has carried out a test of a new missile, after images of an object streaking toward the sky circulated on Chinese social media.

Graphic novel spotlights actions of Medal of Honor recipient who, even in a body bag, refused to die, reports Army Times. Produced by the Association of the US Army, “Medal of Honor: Roy Benavidez” tells the story of the Special Forces staff sergeant who became a Green Beret legend for his heroic actions in Vietnam on May 2, 1968.

Baghdad’s Green Zone reopens to the public after 16 years, reports Military Times. Baghdad’s Green Zone area, the heavily fortified strip on the west bank of the Tigris River, reopened to the public Tuesday after 16 years — a move meant to portray increased confidence in the country’s overall security situation after years of war.

US to launch new program to fight extremism in Philippines, reports The Associated Press. US and Philippine officials on Tuesday discussed a new program to thwart efforts by Muslim extremists to recruit and mobilize followers in the country’s south after a bloody siege by jihadists aligned with the Islamic State group.

Wait time for burial at Arlington can be nearly a year, reports Military.com. Military families can wait up to 49 weeks for burials of loved ones at Arlington National Cemetery because of the high demand for graveside ceremonies and the increasing mortality rates of older veterans, according to a Pentagon Inspector General’s report.

The Pentagon’s No. 3 official needs a nomination in June, reports Defense News. Lisa Hershman formally became acting chief management officer on Dec. 1, 2018, after Jay Gibson was forced out of the position and has until June 29 to be confirmed.

Why the Union Jack is back and here to stay, reports Navy Times. For the first time in nearly 17 years, the Navy’s commissioned ships worldwide hoisted on their bows the star-spangled Union Jack during morning colors. It was a moment of profound symbolism, pointing both to the Navy’s heroic past and a potentially violent future.

Sea of White ceremony honors those who fought at Midway, reports Navy Times. When Chief of Naval Operations ADM John Richardson strode to the center of the US Navy Memorial to lay his wreath commemorating the 77th anniversary of the Battle of Midway on Tuesday morning, his salute was accompanied by a drum roll. ADM Richardson placed the Midway commemoration into the context of recent somber celebrations — the Battle of the Coral Sea, Memorial Day, and the upcoming 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Navy grad makes MLB history, reports Navy Times. On Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox nabbed Navy pitcher Noah Song at the end of the fourth round of the Major League Baseball draft.

Contracts:

S.B. Ballard Construction Co., Virginia Beach, Virginia, was awarded a $40,457,981 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of an aviation maintenance training facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 4, 2021. Fiscal 2018 military construction funds in the amount of $40,457,981 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91236-19-C-0014).

Colonnas Shipyard Inc., Norfolk, Virginia, was awarded a $12,388,297 firm-fixed-price contract for dredge McFarland overhaul. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 7, 2019. US Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (W912BU-19-F-0055).

