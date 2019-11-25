Richard Spencer Out as Navy Secretary

NavSec Richard Spencer has been ousted from his post after his handling of the case of Navy SEAL Edward “Eddie” Gallagher, who was accused of war crimes, reports UPI News. DefSec Mark Esper asked for Mr. Spencer’s resignation late Sunday, according to a Defense Department statement.

Jeanette Manfra, assistant director for cybersecurity at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, will soon join the private sector, reports Tech Crunch. She is one of the most senior and experienced US cybersecurity officials.

Defense Department officials say they are already seeing progress toward improvements after two audits revealed several financial problems, reports Federal News Network. Between DoD’s first two years of full-scale financial examinations, auditors found more than 3,700 different accounting problems. Deputy DefSec David Norquist praised the process for giving rise to new technical capabilities and exposing existing vulnerabilities, reports Defense Systems.

Late last week, the Senate took another step toward erasing the threat of a government shutdown over the Thanksgiving holiday by passing a four-week budget extension, reports Military Times, raising the possibility of a Christmas shutdown instead.

The Pentagon is pushing back against a South Korean news report that said it is considering withdrawing up to 4,000 troops from that country if Seoul does not increase its contribution to maintain US troops on the Korean peninsula, reports The Hill.

A Maryland legislator says he will propose legislation that would stop balloon launches, reports Capital News Service. Sen. Clarence Lam says he hopes that the bill would do two things: reduce the amount of waste that ends up in the environment and raise awareness of the need to properly dispose of balloons.



Two airmen were killed last week in a mishap involving two T-38 Talon trainer aircraft at Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma, reports Air Force Times. The aircraft were on a routine training mission.

Two soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash in Logar province in Afghanistan last week, reports Military Times. Chief Warrant Officer 2 David Knadle, 33, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk Fuchigami Jr., 25, were killed.

A new survival kit designed to keep F-35 jet pilots alive in freezing conditions has proven its worth all the way down to -65 degree Fahrenheit, reports Popular Mechanics.

Thanksgiving dinner will be served from noon to 10 pm Thursday at the NAS Pax River’s Liberty Center, reports The Tester. The center wants to make sure sailors on the base who are away from their families will not have to eat alone.

Lance Cpl. Alexa Barth is the first female Marine to graduate from the Basic Reconnaissance Course, reports Marine Corps Times. She earned the 0321 reconnaissance Marine military occupational specialty, also known at MOS.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University aims to increase its number of female student pilots through new initiatives, reports Daytona Beach’s News 13.

Contracts:

J.F. Taylor Inc., Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded an $83,563,471 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract will provide engineering, technical and project management support for developmental test and evaluation in the areas of test planning, test conduct, data analysis, test reporting, technical documentation, test project management and systems engineering through utilization of command and program test and evaluation toolsets. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (96%); Point Mugu, California (2%); and China Lake, California (2%), and is expected to be completed in January 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was a small business set-aside competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-20-D-0001).

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, was awarded a $136,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-15-C-4301 to continue performance of the repair, maintenance, upgrades and modernization efforts on the USS Columbus (SSN 762) Engineered Overhaul. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be complete by November 2020. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $136,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, USN, Newport News, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Nov. 20, 2019)

IAP Worldwide Services Inc., Cape Canaveral, Florida, is awarded an $18,301,899 recurring/non-recurring services type contract for base operating services at Naval Support Activity, Annapolis. The work to be performed provides for all management, supervision, labor hours, training, equipment and supplies necessary to perform base operating services to include, but not limited to, facility investment, service calls, pest control, operation of utility plants, refuse collection, special events and snow and ice removal. Work will be performed in Annapolis, Maryland, with the contract period of Dec. 1, 2019, to May 31, 2020. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance in the amount of $12,025,901 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the contract period. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N40080-20-D-0500).

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $15,387,971 cost, cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price task order (N00019-20-F-0429) against a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract (N00019-16-D-1000). This task order provides for security, project engineering, integrated logistics support, material support, sustainment engineering, training and program support for the VH-3D/VH-60N executive helicopter special progressive aircraft rework. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut (88%); and Quantico, Virginia (12%), and is expected to be completed in November 2020. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,846,993 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Bell Boeing Joint Project Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a $14,323,100 firm-fixed-price order (N61340-20-F-7000) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0002). This order provides for the design, fabrication, installation, test and delivery of four Navy CMV-22 flight training devices. Work will be performed in Chantilly, Virginia (64.29%); and Hurst, Texas (35.71%), and is expected to be completed in November 2021. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,323,100 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Iridium Satellite LLC, Tempe, Arizona, is awarded a $9,378,867 cost-plus-fixed-fee option to support commercial satellite-based network services for the Department of Defense in the areas of satellite, ground node, user equipment/terminal software and hardware development, integration and testing. Work will be performed in McLean, Virginia (50%); and Tempe, Arizona (50%), and is expected to be complete in November 2021. This contract includes a base year and options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $45,807,778 and be complete in November 2021. Fiscal 2019 research, development, training and evaluation funding in the amount of $75,000 will be obligated at time of the option exercise. This funding will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was solicited on a sole source basis via a synopsis posted in FedBizOpps. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00178-17-C-0001).

Logistics Health Inc., La Crosse, Wisconsin, was awarded a $161,999,999 modification to their current indefinite-delivery bridge contract (HT0011-19-D-0002). This award, titled “Reserve Health Readiness Program,” provides health readiness support services to the military service components to meet medical and dental standards essential in maintaining a deployable force. This extension to the current bridge contract will permit time to complete evaluations and award of a competitive follow-on to this requirement. Services include immunizations, physical examinations, periodic health assessments, post-deployment health reassessments, mental health assessments, dental examinations, dental treatment, laboratory services and other services as required to satisfy military service component health readiness needs. Services are delivered at military service component designated sites during group events, through the contractor’s call center and within an integrated network. The work will be performed in every US state, US territory, the District of Columbia and Germany, with period of performance from Dec. 1, 2019, to Nov. 30, 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds will be obligated on task orders issued under this award. This contract was awarded on an other-than-full and open competition basis; pursuant to the authority of 10 US Code 2304(c)(1). The Defense Health Agency, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Ernst & Young LLP, Washington, District of Columbia, is being awarded a labor-hour contract option with a maximum value of $33,509,737 for audit services of the Department of the Air Force General Fund and Working Capital Fund Financial Statements and Examination. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2020. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition for which one quote was received. The contract had a 16-month base period plus three individual one-year option periods, with a maximum value of $135,006,112. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $95,764,075. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Air Force funds in the amount of $33,509,737 are being obligated at the time of this option award. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity (HQ0423-17-F-0148).

Boston Consulting Group, Bethesda, Maryland, has been awarded a $9,134,199 firm-fixed-price contract. The contract will provide cost transparency to facilitate the design of an optimized maintenance program, including design of governance processes (working within the construct) of the Reliability Control Board, the data environment (working within the existing systems), and the specific algorithms and methodologies for evaluating and assessing the maintenance program via Cost Decision framework. Work performance will take place at the Mark Center, Alexandria, Virginia. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $9,134,199 are being obligated on this award. The expected completion date is July 20, 2020. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0034-16-A-0003).

CACI-ISS Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded an $112,531,961 modification (P00062) to contract W15QKN-15-C-0049 for build and test of the Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army. Work will be performed in Chantilly, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2021. Fiscal 2010 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems, Marlborough, Massachusetts, is awarded a $97,334,085 cost-plus-fixed fee, firm-fixed-price, and cost only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-5501 to exercise the options for Air and Missile Defense Radar AN/SPY-6(V) integration and production support efforts. This option exercise is for performance of the integration and production support for continued combat system integration and test, engineering, training, software and depot maintenance in support of the Air and Missile Defense Radar AN/SPS-6(V). Work will be performed in Marlborough, Massachusetts (64%); Kauai, Hawaii (18%); Portsmouth, Rhode Island (8%); San Diego, California (7%); Fair Lakes, Virginia (2%); and Moorestown, New Jersey (less than 1%), and is expected to be completed by November 2020. Fiscal 2016, 2018 and 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $27,075,110 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was procured under the statutory authority of 10 US Code 2304(c)(1). Only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

CH2M Hill Constructors Inc., Englewood, Colorado (N62470-13-D-6019); Environmental Chemical Corp., Burlingame, California (N62470-13-D-6020); Kellogg, Brown, and Root Services Inc., Arlington, Virginia (N62470-13-D-6021); and URS Group Inc., Morrisville, North Carolina (N62470-13-D-6022), are awarded a $92,000,000 modification to increase the maximum dollar value of an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract for global contingency construction projects worldwide. The work to be performed provides for the Navy, the Navy on behalf of the Department of Defense, and the Navy on behalf of other federal agencies, when authorized, an immediate response for construction services. The construction and related engineering services would respond to natural disasters, humanitarian assistance, conflict or projects with similar characteristics. Work will be predominately construction. The contractor, in support of the construction effort, may be required to provide initial base operating support services, which will be incidental to construction efforts. After award of this modification, the total cumulative contract value will be $1,150,000,000. The term of the contract is not to exceed 71 months with a completion date of May 2019. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on subsequent modifications for work on existing individual task orders. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Integrated Defense Systems, Marlborough, Massachusetts, is awarded a $14,576,017 firm-fixed-price modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-19-C-5112 to exercise an option for the AN/SPY-1 radar solid-state switch assembly mod kit. This contract modification is for the production of solid-state switch assembly ordnance alteration kits for the Navy to support AEGIS modernization efforts. Work will be performed in Andover, Massachusetts, (75%); Chesapeake, Virginia (15%); and Marlborough, Massachusetts (10%), and is expected to be completed by April 2023. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $14,576,017 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

ENGlobal Government Services Inc., Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been awarded a maximum $11,552,569 cost-plus-fixed-fee, bridge contract for automated fuel handling maintenance. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 US Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 15-month base contract with one three-month option period. Locations of performance are Virginia, Georgia, Hawaii, California, Washington, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Spain, Greenland, and Japan, with a May 12, 2021, performance completion date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, National Guard and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Contracting Services Office, Columbus, Ohio (SP4702-20-C-0002).

