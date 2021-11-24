Retro Christmas Is Back at Lighthouse

The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum will kick off the opening of the retro holiday exhibit inside the museum and keeper’s quarters with family activities, refreshments, and more at the Christmas open house noon to 4 pm November 28.

The lighthouse will be open noon to 4 pm daily November 28 through January 2, 2022, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The lighthouse is at 44720 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point. Find more information here or call 301-994-1471.

Enjoy tours of the family-friendly exhibit. This event is a fun experience where visitors can see a very unique Christmas exhibit in the museum setting.

Farther up the Potomac River, the St. Clement’s Island Museum is planning its holiday open house noon to 4 pm December 5.

The museum is at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point. Find more information here or call 301-769-2222.

Enjoy the opening of the museum’s Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit inside the museum with kids’ activities, music, refreshments, and much more. Run the model trains, see vintage dolls like Barbie’s and American Girl dolls, and much more.

The doll and train exhibit can be viewed daily from noon to 4 pm from December 1 until January 2. It will, however, be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.