Raptor, Not F-35, Deployed for Security Mission

Tuesday, June 5, 2018

The F-22 Raptor has deployed to the Pacific as part of a theater security mission, swapping in for the Air Force’s F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, reports Military.com.

DoD is saying it’s too soon to tell which plane — the F/A-18 Super Hornet or the F-35 — will be used for the filming of “Top Gun: Maverick,” reports Investor’s Business Daily. But the movie’s star, Tom Cruise, tweeted a photo from the set of the “Top Gun” sequel late last week. The photo shows Cruise, who played Maverick in the first “Top Gun” movie, in front of what appears to be a F/A-18, instead of the Navy version of the F-35. Cruise was on Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego completing the first of two days of filming, reports Navy Times.

Due to rising F-35 sustainment costs, the Senate’s annual defense policy bill proposes shaving two aircraft off the president’s request to buy 77 in 2019, reports Defense News.

Five defense contractors are among the world’s top 25 cyber security and trusted computing companies, reports Military & Aerospace Electronics. Among the world’s top 25 cyber security companies are the Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Northrop Grumman, Cybersecurity Ventures experts say in their Cybersecurity 500 List, 2018 Edition, released in May.

Poland wants an increase in US presence in its country as it looks to beef up its security against an aggressive Russia, reports Defense News. But even as powers-that-be within the government take steps to openly circulate a proposal to permanently station a US armored division in the country, questions swirl as to whether it’s practical, desirable or even affordable for the US. There are reports that the country has offered the financial support in the range of $1.5 billion to $2 billion.

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri is showing off its frigate ITS Alpino on an East Coast tour from Norfolk to Baltimore and then on to New York and Boston, reports Breaking Defense. Since the US Navy is in the market for a new frigate, known as the FFG(X), the tour is a opportunity for the company to show off the capabilities of its ship. Defense News gives some crucial details about the frigate. Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Huntington Ingalls, Austal, and Fincantieri were awarded research-and-development contracts this year, and the service expects to pick a single company to oversee the program in 2020, reports The Washington Post.

German leaders are close to winning parliamentary approval for the country’s first weapons-capable drone, pitching a plan to lease the aircraft now and negotiate for the missiles later, reports Defense News.

For the first time, US MQ-9 Reaper drones are operating from a Greek airfield, but it’s temporary, reports Defense News. The aircraft are being temporarily stationed at Larisa Air Force Base while their usual base in Africa undergoes repairs.

A US Army physician is on track to become the first doctor from that branch of the service to be sent into space, reports Army Times. Lt. Col. Andrew Morgan will be part of Expedition 60/61, which is scheduled to launch to the International Space Station in July 2019.

