Public Cooling Centers Available July 25 in St. Mary’s
Due to extreme heat in the forecast, St. Mary’s County government is announcing the availability of cooling centers for the public on Friday, July 25, 2025.
Residents who need to take refuge in a cool place can go to one of the following locations:
Friday, July 25
Garvey Senior Activity Center
23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown
8:00 AM – 4:30 PM
Loffler Senior Activity Center
21905 Chancellor’s Run Road, Great Mills
8:00 AM – 4:30 PM
Northern Senior Activity Center
29655 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall
8:00 AM – 4:30 PM
Three Oaks Center
46905 Lei Drive, Lexington Park
8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Leonardtown Library
23600 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown
9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Lexington Park Library
21677 FDR Blvd, Lexington Park
9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Charlotte Hall Library
37600 New Market Road, Charlotte Hall
9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen
20331 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills
8:30 AM – 6:00 PM
* Times listed above are normal business hours and may change.
The heat index will be as high as 109 degrees Fahrenheit.
Visit ready.gov/heat for tips on staying safe during extreme temperatures. Always remember to check on your neighbors and loved ones, especially if they are elderly or have functional needs.