Public Cooling Centers Available July 25 in St. Mary’s

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, July 24, 2025 · Leave a Comment

Due to extreme heat in the forecast, St. Mary’s County government is announcing the availability of cooling centers for the public on Friday, July 25, 2025.

Residents who need to take refuge in a cool place can go to one of the following locations:

Friday, July 25

Garvey Senior Activity Center

23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Loffler Senior Activity Center

21905 Chancellor’s Run Road, Great Mills

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Northern Senior Activity Center

29655 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Three Oaks Center

46905 Lei Drive, Lexington Park

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Leonardtown Library

23600 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Lexington Park Library

21677 FDR Blvd, Lexington Park

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Charlotte Hall Library

37600 New Market Road, Charlotte Hall

9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen

20331 Point Lookout Road, Great Mills

8:30 AM – 6:00 PM

* Times listed above are normal business hours and may change.

The heat index will be as high as 109 degrees Fahrenheit.

Visit ready.gov/heat for tips on staying safe during extreme temperatures. Always remember to check on your neighbors and loved ones, especially if they are elderly or have functional needs.