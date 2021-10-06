Price-Jordan Breaking Barriers at Pax

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, October 6, 2021

CMDR Deserine Price-Jordan was recently selected to serve as the highest level officer in one of the Navy’s aerospace maintenance communities.

The Tactical Airlift Program Office’s (PMA-207) Fixed Wing/Operational Support Aircraft (VR/OSA) deputy program manager will become the first-ever Black female Full Time Support Aerospace Maintenance Duty Officer to be promoted to the rank of captain. This barrier-breaking achievement puts her at the highest level in the FTS AMDO community.

CMDR Price-Jordan attributes hard work, taking great care of the people you work with, and having great mentors as her recipe for success. The pursuit of excellence will transcend a person’s race and gender, she said.

“I have always believed that if you have the ability and apply yourself to a goal, you can achieve anything you want,” the commander said. “I also believe in the power of mentorship, too often young or junior team members don’t have someone to look up to, someone who has accomplished something they can see themselves doing in the future. I was lucky and had great mentors and role-models, and I am honored to become that person for others.”

Her first 16 years in the US Navy were spent in various air traffic control positions. She earned a bachelor of science in professional aeronautics in 1997, and the same year, was selected as Air Traffic Controller of the Year, then Sailor of the Year, and was promoted to chief petty officer.

She said she was inspired by one of her role models, her cousin, US Army Chief Warrant Officer Wanda Phillips, who remained a mentor throughout her career. CWO-4 Phillips retired as chief, information systems technician after 38 years of service.

CMDR Price-Jordan credits another Navy female leader, CAPT Kate Erb, then director of the Aviation Maintenance Officer School in Pensacola, FL, for encouraging her to become a Navy officer.

In her current position, she is responsible for supervising the cradle-to-grave sustainment of eight different variants of operational support aircraft. She said she will put those multitasking skills mastered to use next summer, as she relieves CAPT Jon Voightlander as commanding officer of the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) headquarters and NAVAIR Reserve program director.

“I’ve had the honor of working closely with Deserine for many years and she is one of the hardest working and dedicated officers you’ll ever find,” CAPT Voigtlander said. “I couldn’t be more excited about her selection, knowing she’ll undoubtedly make many lasting positive impacts. It’s a proud moment for the Navy!”

This story and photographs were provided by NAVAIR News.