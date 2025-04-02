Prepare for SMECO’s 2025 Annual Meeting

Every year, Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative conducts its members’ meeting to elect directors and vote on bylaw changes. As a member, you have the right to vote.

The meeting will begin at 6pm August 20, 2025, at the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall.

SMECO has 15 directors. Every year, five directors are elected to three-year terms.

This year, elections will be held to fill one position in Calvert/Anne Arundel, two positions in Charles, one position in Prince George’s, and one position in St. Mary’s County.

Voting

Ballots will be mailed to all SMECO members July 14.

SMECO members can vote by mail or online. (No voting onsite.)

Members can vote for candidates in each county.

Ballots must be received or submitted online by August 13. Voting results will be announced at the meeting.

Learn more about how to cast your vote at smeco.coop/annualmeeting

The annual meeting is a business meeting. Ballots cast by mail and online will be included to make a quorum of 500. In addition to the 500 ballots, at least 50 members are required to attend the meeting in person to make a quorum.

Update your address

Ballots are mailed to all members. In order to receive your ballot, SMECO will need your correct mailing address.

Update your mailing information with Account Manager or by calling 1-888-440-3311. To use Account Manager, visit smeco.coop , and click “Sign In” to log in or create a new account. Select “Manage Account Notifications” under “Notifications” and update your information by clicking “Edit” on your “Bill delivery” mailing address.

If you have multiple account addresses, you can designate where you would like to receive your annual meeting ballot by speaking to a customer care representative.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 301-274-4430.

SMECO – The Cooperative Difference SMECO was incorporated in 1937 and is one of the 15 largest electric cooperatives in the United States with more than 170,000 member accounts in Charles County, St. Mary’s County, southern Prince George’s County, and most of Calvert County. Electric cooperatives are shaped by the communities they serve, because co-ops are owned by their customers. Co-op members elect the men and women who serve on the Board of Directors. Members share the responsibility of ownership by financing the cooperative’s operations, but they also share its rewards. At the end of each year, SMECO’s margins (profits) are allocated to members’ capital credit accounts. SMECO uses its profits to invest in new construction, system improvements, and facility upgrades. The Board of Directors regularly evaluates the financial condition of the co-op and determines when members will receive a refund. Since 1937, SMECO has refunded more than $128 million. As a cooperative, SMECO will always put its members first and be responsive, reliable, and resourceful — the power you can count on. Follow SMECO on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SMECO.coop and on X at www.twitter.com/somdelectric. The SMECO 24/7 mobile app is available at www.smeco.coop/247. To learn more about SMECO, please visit their Leader Member Page.