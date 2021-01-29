January 30, 2021

Power Plant Conducts Planning Survey

Calvert Cliffs

The St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services is working with the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant to encourage residents to take part in a short emergency planning survey.

Information gathered from the survey will help improve local emergency management strategies and future emergency responses. The survey should only be taken once per household and by those 18 years or older.

To complete the survey, click here.

For information, call the Department of Emergency Services at 301-475-4200, ext. 2110.

