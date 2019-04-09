Pilot: Despite Testing Challenges, CH-53K ‘on the Right Track’

USMC aviator Lt. Gen. Steven Rudder told a House Armed Services subcommittee last week that the new CH-53K heavy lift helicopter has had some struggles during its past year of testing but would emerge from it a capable and reliable asset for the Marine Corps, reports USNI News. “I think we’re on the right track,” Lt. Gen. Rudder said.

VADM Jon Hill will replace Air Force Lt. Gen. Samuel Greaves, as the next Missile Defense Agency director, reports Defense News.

Unmanned aircraft “have the potential for dramatically changing the game in the conduct of air operations,” says a former Air Force general. Experts have praised the service’s work on the new “wingman” drones that could accompany manned aircraft into battle, reports The National Interest.

The Army Research Laboratory is working to incorporate artificial intelligence into drones and thermal recognition tech to give warfighters increased situational awareness, reports Defense Systems.

A barge used to support testing of Navy submarine stealth technology capsized in February in Idaho, reports Navy Times. The experimental support platform is used as part of a mission to develop and test submarine models and the technology that helps make boats silent and sneaky.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and analyzed by the Delphi Behavioral Health Group revealed that service members consume alcohol on more days of the year than any other profession, reports Military Times. Here’s what Delphi found.

Military leaders last week discussed with the House Armed Services Committee plans to improve shoddy housing conditions at installations across the country, reports The Virginian-Pilot.

Experts say EPA regulations on polyfluorinated substance chemicals are crucial to protect public health and compel the cleanup of pollution. That’s particularly the case where the DoD is the polluter, reports the Bucks County Courier Times. The Pentagon is facing a bill of at least $2 billion to clean up groundwater and drinking wells contaminated by years of seepage from the military’s firefighting foams, reports Military Times.

Veterans with health problems caused by exposure to toxic chemicals would be eligible for federal health care services under legislation proposed in Congress, reports Military Times.

The Trump administration announced Monday that it is designating Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, reports Politico, in an unprecedented move against a foreign government entity.

SpaceX is now targeting Wednesday, April 10, at 6:36 pm for the launch of Falcon Heavy, reports Florida Today. Weather will be 80 percent “go” during the window that closes at 8:35 pm.

Two new tenants are heading to the St. Mary’s Marketplace in California, MD, reports somd.com. Klein Enterprises announced that Mezeh Mediterranean Grill and Righttime Medical Care, a 24-hour urgent care center, have signed leases.

Contracts:

DRS Laurel Technologies, Chesapeake, Virginia, is awarded a $53,744,086 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity supply contract with cost reimbursable services for the repair station console (RSC) in support of guided-missile destroyer (DDG) modernization. Supplies are to be delivered to continental U.S. locations at various Navy bases, shipyards, repair facilities and contractor facilities. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, is the Navy’s agent for the coordination and planning of all the engineering and technical support services for the DDG Modernization Program. The Navy modernization program provides a full spectrum of technical support encompassing all phases of the alteration/installation process. The RSC installation is accomplished in whole or in phases that minimize interruption in ship operating schedules while maximizing the capacity of type Commander and Naval Sea System Command agencies to upgrade and modernize hull, mechanical and electrical and electronic systems. The installation process consists of several phases, including advance planning, ship check, assessments, fabrication, prototype evaluation and installation, final design shipboard installation, testing and completion. Work will be performed in Chesapeake, Virginia (85 percent); and various locations to be determined as orders are placed (15 percent), and is expected to be completed by April 2024. Fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $2,140,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N64498-19-D-4017).

II Corps Consultants Inc., Fredericksburg, Virginia, is being awarded a $7,002,360 firm-fixed-priced contract for services to provide contractor support to meet mission critical requirements for the Defeat the Device Counter Improvised Explosive Device (C-IED) Training Program. Technical support is needed to provide the Marine Corps with flexible, responsive and standardized C-IED training in order to prepare units for operations in an improvised explosive device environment. This contract contains options, which if exercised, will bring the total cumulative value of the contract to $30,104,481. Work will be performed at Marine Corps Bases Camp Lejeune, North Carolina (50 percent); Twentynine Palms, California (25 percent); and Camp Pendleton, California (25 percent). Work is expected to be complete April 2020. If all options are exercised, work will continue through April 2023. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $7,002,360 will be obligated at contract award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured as a 100 percent small business set-aside via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with 14 offers received. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-19-C-7905).

