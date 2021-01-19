Pax Honors 2020 Sailors of the Year

Jonathan Smitherman, Iris Aquino, and David Miller have been honored by the NAS Patuxent River Sailor of the Year program.

The program was established by the Chief of Naval Operations to recognize the superior performance of enlisted personnel, pay grades E-1 to E-6, and emphasize outstanding achievement and professionalism, exemplary personal conduct, command impact, mission contribution, dedication to self-improvement, and superb initiative.

Congratulations go out to Naval Aircrewman 1st Class Smitherman, NAS Senior Sailor of the Year; Aviation Boatswains Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Aqunio, NAS Junior Sailor of the Year; and Aviation Boatswains Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Miller, NAS Bluejacket of the Year.

AWS1 JONATHAN SMITHERMAN

Search & Rescue Operations

Leading Petty Officer

Supervised 13 sailors in the execution of 562 flight hours, supporting 24/7 coverage for high visibility test events across 52 tenant commands

Dedicated leadership resulted in two Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals; seven Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals; three Flag Letters of Commendation; two Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medals: two MAPs; two promotions; and a 100% retention rate

Unrelenting perseverance and steadfast devotion to duty reflected credit upon himself and were in keeping with the highest traditions of the US naval service

ABH2 IRIS AQUINO

Airfield Services Division Section Leader

Led 21 sailors in the completion of over 5,200 preventive and corrective maintenance actions totaling more

than 4,563 man hours

than 4,563 man hours Expertise ensured Pax River’s Trapnell Airfield was 100% mission ready at all times, resulting in an overall grade of “Outstanding” on the 2020 Carrier Airfield Service Unity Inspection and Certification

ABH3 DAVID MILLER

Assistant Airfield Services Division Section Leader

Led 10 sailors in the completion of more than 5,200 preventive and corrective maintenance actions, totaling 4,563 man hours

Expertise ensured Pax River’s Trapnell Airfield was 100% mission ready at all times, resulting in an overall grade of “Outstanding” on the 2020 Carrier Airfield Service Unit Inspection and Certification

These sailors’ exceptional professionalism, unrelenting perseverance, and selfless devotion to duty reflected credit upon themselves and was in keeping with the highest traditions of the US naval service.

“We are very proud of these sailors who have demonstrated outstanding skill and leadership by example,” said NAS Patuxent River Command Master Chief Abel Griego. “I look forward to seeing these young leaders taking the initiative to mentor peers and subordinates to continue the strong tradition of achievement and recognition of our Pax Pros.”

This article was written by Donna Cipolloni of the NAS Patuxent River Public Affairs Office.