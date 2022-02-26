Painting Raffle to Benefit Museum

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, February 26, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The St. Clement’s Island Museum welcomes a donation of an oil on canvas painting titled “Water Taxi” by artist Nicole Stewart back in 2020 to raise funds for the museums operated by the St. Mary’s County Museum Division.

The painting, valued at over $7,000, depicts the St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi with Captain Jack Russell at the helm. This piece is an iconic representation of charter boating on the Potomac River in St. Mary’s County, and Mrs. Stewart has generously offered the painting as a unique raffle item.

Tickets are now available for purchase at St. Clement’s Island Museum until the end of the First Landing Wine & Arts Festival event April 9, when the winner will be drawn.

“We are so grateful to Nicole for her generous donation,” said Karen Stone, manager for the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “This would be an incredible piece of St. Mary’s County history to hang in a local business, office or home. Plus, all funds go to supporting local history right here in St. Mary’s County.”

Mrs. Stewart has won numerous awards, including the prestigious Gilham Award (twice), for “best in show” in portraiture at The Art League at the Torpedo Factory in Alexandria, VA.

Raffle tickets for the 30-by-24-inch painting can be purchased daily from noon to 4 p.m. at St. Clement’s Island Museum, during Maryland Day on March 25, or the First Landing Wine & Arts Festival on April 9, for $1 each, 6 for $5, or 15 for $10. The winner will be announced at the end of the First Landing Wine & Arts Festival.

St. Clement’s Island Museum is at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point.

Call 301-769-2222 or click here for more information.