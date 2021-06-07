Overflow Festival Is Back — 4 Bands, 4 Locations

Historic St. Mary’s City, St. Mary’s County NAACP 7025, and Tau Lambda Lambda will partner to host the Overflow Festival on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

The Overflow Festival is a showcase of some of Southern Maryland’s finest wineries, distilleries, and eateries. Set in the beautiful Historic St Mary’s City, the festival aims to draw about 2,000 visitors over the course of the event in a hybrid virtual and physical setting.

This year, the festival will host the following live bands at several local venues in Southern Maryland — DCVybe, Suttle, Let It Flow, and Body of Evidence — at these locations:

Historic St. Mary’s, 47414 Old State House Road, St. Mary’s City. DCVybe from 5:30-6:30 pm June 12

Pier 450, 48342 Wynne Road, Ridge. Suttle from 3:30-4:15 pm June 12

Tap House 1637, 23418 Three Notch Road, California. Let It Flow from 4:30-5:15 pm June 12

Social Coffeehouse & Cocktail Bar, 41658 Fenwick St., Leonardtown. BOE from 2:30-3:15 pm June 12

Tickets are on sale now. To register, go to host.regform.com/2021-overflow-festival.

Overflow Virtual Experience Only $10

Overflow Live Experience- Historic St. Mary’s City/Live Vendors/DCVybe Band- $30

Overflow Live Experience- Social Coffeehouse & Cocktail Bar/Body of Evidence $30

Overflow Live Experience-Taphouse 1637/Let It Flow $30

Overflow Live Experience- Pier 450/Suttle $30

All Access Overflow Pass -Access to LIVE Bands plus Virtual Experience- $50

For further information about the event including the latest updates on bands and locations visit the festival’s website.