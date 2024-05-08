Outstanding Teachers Honored by SMECO

Outstanding CTE-STEM Teacher Award recipients, from left, Karin Stewart, Calvert Middle School, Calvert County; Bonnie Brown, Patuxent High School, Calvert County; and Margaret Finn, Leonardtown High School, St. Mary’s County.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative worked with the school systems of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties to select and honor 20 educators with Outstanding Teacher awards for leadership in the fields of mathematics, science, technology, and engineering.

Receiving awards this year were eight math teachers, nine science teachers, and three CTE-STEM (career technical education, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) teachers from schools in three counties. The teachers were chosen for their outstanding performance in the areas of creativity, rapport with students, enthusiasm for teaching, professionalism, and innovative teaching methods. Each teacher receives a plaque and a cash award.

In 33 years, SMECO has recognized almost 500 local math and science teachers.

“We’re committed to a well-educated Southern Maryland community, and we know that starts with you, the individuals in front of our classrooms,” said Sonja Cox, SMECO’s president and CEO, at the awards presentation. “As an educator, you know that STEM skills are coveted by many businesses, including SMECO. Students who graduate with mathematics, science, and technology skills are vital to the success of our modern workplaces. You play a crucial role in nurturing the next wave of innovators by not only teaching science and math, but by developing essential soft skills that so many people need — skills like communication, problem solving, and critical thinking.”

Along with the Outstanding Teachers awards, SMECO works with local school systems to sponsor other educational programs. They include the MATHCOUNTS competition for middle school students, the annual Elementary Mathematics Challenge, and the scholarship awards for Southern Maryland high school seniors. SMECO also takes students to Washington, D.C., for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s Youth Tour.

SMECO’s Outstanding Mathematics, Science, and CTE-STEM Teachers of the Year are listed below.

St. Mary’s County

Margaret Finn, Leonardtown High School, CTE-STEM

Mary Macauley, Leonardtown Middle School, Science

Heather McLearen, Chesapeake Public Charter School, Mathematics

Emily Meny, Chesapeake Public Charter School, Science

Kimberly Reynolds, Leonardtown High School, Mathematics

Robin Solomon, Leonardtown High School, Science

Donna Waldron, Esperanza Middle School, Mathematics

Calvert County

Barbara Broussard, St. Leonard Elementary School, Science

Bonnie Brown, Patuxent High School, CTE-STEM

Kelly Cannon, Mount Harmony Elementary School, Mathematics

Tiffany Hance, Huntingtown High School, Science

Amanda Price, Northern Middle School, Science

Sarah Smigielski, Huntingtown High School, Mathematics

Karin Stewart, Calvert Middle School, CTE-STEM

Kimberly Surratt, Windy Hill Middle School, Mathematics

Charles County

Delacy Craig, Westlake High School, Science

Jennifer Decker, Westlake High School, Mathematics

Marissa Ellis, Dr. James Craik Elementary School, Mathematics

Hector Telford, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, Science

Sarah Wustner, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School, Science

SMECO – The Cooperative Difference

SMECO was incorporated in 1937 and is one of the 15 largest electric cooperatives in the United States with more than 170,000 member accounts in Charles County, St. Mary’s County, southern Prince George’s County, and most of Calvert County.

Electric cooperatives are shaped by the communities they serve, because co-ops are owned by their customers. Co-op members elect the men and women who serve on the Board of Directors. Members share the responsibility of ownership by financing the cooperative’s operations, but they also share its rewards.

At the end of each year, SMECO’s margins (profits) are allocated to members’ capital credit accounts. SMECO uses its profits to invest in new construction, system improvements, and facility upgrades. The Board of Directors regularly evaluates the financial condition of the co-op and determines when members will receive a refund. Since 1937, SMECO has refunded more than $128 million.

As a cooperative, SMECO will always put its members first and be responsive, reliable, and resourceful—the power you can count on.

Follow SMECO on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SMECO.coop and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/somdelectric.

The SMECO 24/7 mobile app is available at www.smeco.coop/247. To learn more about SMECO, visit its Leader Member Page.