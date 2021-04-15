NTP Presents Awards, Announces New Season

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, April 15, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The Newtowne Players presented awards to some of its members and announced the new Season 18, which is slated to start in September.

The 2020 Triple Notch Awards were recently give during a virtual show. Congratulations to Founder’s Award winners Brittainy North and Neil Compton, and Volunteer of the Year Steve Pugh.

Three of the theater troupe’s members were recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award: Diane Trautman, Thom Esposito, and Millie Coryer-Dhu.

Organizers said they are looking forward to entertaining theatergoers in the coming year.

Season 18

“A Night on Broadway”

September 10 – 26, 2021

“Elf the Musical”

November 12 – December 12, 2021 (skipping Thanksgiving weekend)

“Puffs”

February 11 – 27, 2022

“Noises Off”

April 22 – May 8, 2022

“Something Rotten”

July 1 – 24, 2022

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

mid-August 2022

To watch the video of the show, click here.