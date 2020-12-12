Nonprofits Can Learn About County Funding

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, December 12, 2020 · Leave a Comment

St. Mary’s County’s Finance Department will hold a one-hour training class for nonprofit entities on how to navigate through the online application process for county funding. The class will be held at 3 pm Monday, December 14.

Call Michelle Rance at 301-475-4200, ext. 1203, or email nonprofithelp@stmarysmd.com to sign up for the class.

The Notice of Funding Availability can be found at www.stmarysmd.com/finance/non-profit. Read the notice completely and follow the links. The application process is entirely electronic and must be submitted online.

The application is for those agencies with IRS 501(c)(3) status only. The deadline for submission is January 15, 2021. Final adoption of the FY2022 budget is anticipated to be in May 2021.

Agencies are urged to not delay beginning the application process as it is new for some. The system will allow you to save and go back and edit your submission until the January 15 deadline.

Questions should be emailed to nonprofithelp@stmarysmd.com.