Noise Advisories Set for Webster Field

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, April 5, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Communities surrounding the Outlying Field Webster are advised that fixed-wing propeller aircraft night testing events are scheduled to take place April 5 through April 8, 2019, from 7 pm to 11 pm.

NAS Patuxent River appreciates the patience of residents and will continue to take precautions to lessen the impact of flight operations on the community.

Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

For more information, call Pax River’s toll-free noise hotline at 1-866-819-9028.