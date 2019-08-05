Night-Refueling Tests for F-35 Completed

The F-35 Lightning II program has completed testing on an improved lighting assembly with the KC-135 that will enable the Navy and Marine Corps F-35 variants to refuel behind the tanker at night, reports The Tester. Flight testing of the redesigned light, which attaches to a refueling probe, was led by an NAS Pax River test team and supported by a team at Edwards Air Force Base.

Airbus Helicopters hosted a recent ceremony with leaders of the US Naval Test Pilot School to commemorate the UH-72A Lakota’s 10th anniversary at NAS Pax River, reports American Security Today.

The Senate confirmed VADM Michael Gilday as the next chief of naval operations in a unanimous vote, reports Military Times, filling another Pentagon leadership vacancy before their extended summer legislative recess.

Florida Tech and the Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division have agreed to an educational partnership to share labs and equipment, partner on research, and bolster collaborations in simulation and training, data science, artificial intelligence, and other critical fields, reports Space Coast Daily.

Lockheed Martin has established its Titusville site in Florida as the new headquarters of the Fleet Ballistic Missile, reports Naval Technology. The FBM headquarters was moved from California to Florida’s Space Coast.

A US Navy single-seat F/A-18E fighter jet crashed Wednesday in Death Valley, California, reported ABC7. The pilot has died and seven individuals on the ground suffered minor injuries.

Japan has resumed training missions of its F-35A fighter jets, reports Nikkei Asian Review, nearly four months after one of its pilots was killed in a crash involving the aircraft.

Months after a Pentagon review came back with an “all clear” for Special Operations Command’s ethics and professionalism training, the head of Naval Special Warfare Command declared in a memo to his sailors that something is still not right with the force, reports Military Times.

Data integrity—internal consistency or lack of corruption—is foundational to naval aviation readiness. That’s according to Jeff Blackstock, Naval Air Systems Command Aviation Readiness and Maintenance Analysis Branch Analytics and Analysis Team lead. Mr. Blackstock was named the 2019 Michael G. Simodejka Outstanding Sustainment/Logistics Manager of the Year on July 31 for his contributions to naval aviation data integrity, reports NAVAIR.

The US is preparing to withdraw thousands of troops from Afghanistan in exchange for concessions from the Taliban, reports The Washington Post, including a cease-fire and a renunciation of al-Qaeda, as part of an initial deal to end the nearly 18-year-old war. Military Times reports that the Pentagon is saying it has not received orders to that effect.

The Hill reports Facebook is facing new questions over its handling of the Cambridge Analytica debacle even after a record settlement with the Federal Trade Commission ended a year-long investigation by regulators into the matter.

The sons of Ben and Hattie Davis give special meaning to the term “band of brothers,” reports The Associated Press. Eleven in all, their combined 158 years of service to the US military make them brothers in arms as well as brothers raised on a family farm in rural Alabama.

Aviation Day 2019 was celebrated in Leonardtown with an UAS aerial demonstration — along with multiple static aircraft displays — at the St. Mary’s County Governmental Center last week, reports Southern Maryland Chronicle.

Contracts:

Sehlke Consulting LLC, Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $9,999,500 order-dependent contract for financial management support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 9, 2024. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91CRB-19-A-0001).

Lockheed Martin, Mission Systems and Training, Baltimore, Maryland, is awarded $18,849,765 for cost-plus award-fee order N62786-19-F-0055 against the previously awarded basic ordering agreement N00024-15-G-2303 to provide engineering and management services for LCS-15 post shakedown availability. Lockheed Martin will provide support of the following: 62,462 man-hours level of effort; and to provide the work specification, pre-fabrication and material. Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (37%); Mayport, Florida (35%); Hampton, Virginia (14%); and Washington, District of Colombia (14%), and is expected to be complete by January 2021. Fiscal 2013 and 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); and fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $13,631,677 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Bath, Maine, is the contracting activity.

Leidos Innovations Corp, Gaithersburg, Maryland, is awarded an $8,208,133 performance-based, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract for Micro-processor En-route Automated Radar Tracking System (MEARTS). The contract is for the acquisition of hardware, software, logistics and on-call help desk support for MEARTS. The contract includes a single five-year ordering period and one six-month option to extend services in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR) Clause 52.217-8. The option period, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to an estimated $8,737,303. Work will be performed in Charleston, South Carolina, and is expected to be completed by January 2025. An order utilizing fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $605,690 will be obligated at time of award. Contract funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This requirement was not competitively procured because it is a sole-source acquisition pursuant to the authority of 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) only one Responsible Source FAR Subpart 6.302-1). Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity (N65236-19-D-1001).

CoSolutions EIS JV LLC, Sterling, Virginia, was awarded a labor hour contract (HMM402-19-F-0098) with an estimated total value of $10,000,148 to support intelligence training in Europe. Work will be performed at the Regional Joint Intelligence Training Facility at RAF Molesworth, United Kingdom; Patch Barracks, Stuttgart, Germany; and, on a temporary duty basis, at other locations in Europe and within the continental US. The expected completion date is July 31, 2024, if all options are exercised. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,713,015 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was solicited through a small business set aside and one offer was received. The Virginia Contracting Activity, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Rockwell Collins Simulation & Training Solutions, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has been awarded a $40,219,702 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for E-8 Aircrew Training Device sustainment. This contract provides for contractor logistics support and training system support center operations of the Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System Aircrew Training Device. Work will be performed at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia; and Sterling, Virginia, and is expected to be complete by Aug. 3, 2029. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2019 Air National Guard operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $3,556,865 are being obligated on the first delivery order at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8529-19-D-0001).

NTVI Enterprises LLC, Falls Church, Virginia (W9127S-19-D-6001); Global Engineering & Construction LLC, Renton, Washington (W9127S-19-D-6002); KJS Support Services JV LLC, Fort Worth, Texas (W9127S-19-D-6003); and Royce Construction Services LLC, Reston, Virginia (W9127S-19-D-6000), will compete for each order of the $45,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for mechanical infrastructure repair services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 10 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 1, 2022. US Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock, Arkansas, is the contracting activity.

HGSNet LLC, Vienna, Virginia, was awarded a Direct 8(a), firm-fixed-price contract, HC1084-19-C-0006, for development, deployment and sustainment (DD&S) services. These services include requirements analysis, software engineering, systems integration and interoperability, data engineering and management, test, deployment, and development, security and operations (DevSecOps), cloud, infrastructure engineering and transitioning systems to operations in support of the National Background Investigations System. The place of performance will be at the contractor’s location in Vienna, Virginia. The contract ceiling is $21,932,725 funded by fiscal 2019 research, development, testing and evaluation funds; and operations and maintenance funds. The proposal was solicited via email to HGSNet LLC. The period of performance consists of one one-year base period and one six-month option period. The period of performance for the base year is Aug. 5, 2019, through Aug. 4, 2020, and the option period follows through to Feb. 5, 2021. The Defense Information Technology Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

