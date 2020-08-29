New Hours at Great Mills Pool Start Aug. 31

The Great Mills Swimming Pool will be updating the weekday operating hours beginning Monday, August 31.

Reservations are required to guarantee space for all activities, including lap swimming, aqua aerobics, and open swim. Limited capacities continue to be in place for proper social distancing.

The pool is at 21100 Great Mills Road, next to Great Mills High School.

The full schedule and reservation details are available here.

The tentative schedule for replacing the dome structure to convert from the outdoor to the indoor pool is the week of September 21, 2020. The pool will be closed from September 20-25, 2020. Dates are subject to change and will be announced on the department’s website and social media pages.

For more information, visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1800 or the Great Mills pool at 301-866-6560.