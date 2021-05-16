Navy Plans Virtual Meetings on DEIS

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, May 16, 2021

The Navy works closely with state and local officials concerning land-use compatibility and mission protection. (US Navy photo at www.PRCEIS.com)

The US Navy will hold virtual public meetings on May 18 and 19 regarding the Patuxent River Complex Testing and Training Activities Environmental Impact Statement, or EIS.

The Draft EIS evaluates the potential environmental effects of continuing to conduct military testing and training activities within the Patuxent River Complex needed to meet current and projected military readiness requirements.

The Navy will hold the meetings from 6 to 7 pm Tuesday, May 18, and noon to 1 pm Wednesday, May 19.

The meetings will consist of a presentation and question-and-answer session, to discuss the proposed action and the draft environmental analysis. Access the meetings, review the draft EIS, and view supplemental materials here.

If you would like to submit questions for discussion during the virtual public meetings, complete the form available at www.PRCEIS.com until May 17. The Navy will post a recorded copy of the presentation on the project website for interested parties who were unable to attend.

The Patuxent River Complex includes Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Webster Outlying Field, Bloodsworth Island Range, and the water and airspace where the Navy conducts aircraft testing and training activities in Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware.

Written comments on the Draft EIS are being accepted until June 15, through US mail or the project website.

Go to www.PRCEIS.com or contact the Range Sustainability Office at 301-342-9902 for more information.