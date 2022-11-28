Navy Football Uniforms Honor NASA

Ahead of the December 10, 2022, Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia, the US Naval Academy has released the design of its team’s new uniform … and it’s out of this world, reports Navy Times. For their 123rd game against Army, the Midshipmen will be dressed from head-to-toe in NASA-themed gear that pays homage to the academy’s astronaut alums. Among the alums are some with ties to NAS Patuxent River, including Alan Shepherd, Wally Schirra, Charles Bolden, Pierre Thuot, and Nicole Mann.

US DefSec Lloyd Austin met his Indonesian counterpart last week to push stronger defense ties amid China’s growing naval activity in the Indo-Pacific region, reports Military.com. “We’re drawing on the lessons from Ukraine to further bolster the self-defense capabilities of our Indo-Pacific partners,” Austin said, according to a Defense Department news release.

The US Army wants to be part of the growing US footprint in the Philippines and Indonesia, reports Army Times. It could mean more Army rotations with the key Indo-Pacific partner in the coming years.

Japanese destroyers intercepted ballistic missiles in live-fire tests that concluded last week with the US Navy, reports C4ISRNET. The tests were conducted over a two-week period near Hawaii using missiles launched from destroyers JS Haguro and JS Maya, validating the ships’ defense capabilities in the process.

The US Space Force’s Indo-Pacific Command was activated last week in Hawaii, reports Stars and Stripes. This sends a message to the world that the region is “absolutely critical” to the US, said BRIG GEN Anthony Mastalir. The new component command will undergo mission analysis and planning for the next half-year, Mastalir said, to help determine whether guardians should be assigned permanently or temporarily with Army, Marines, Navy, and Air Force components.

The US Space Command added a new component to its organization — the Combined Joint Task Force-Space Operations — to help coordinate operations and speed up the delivery of satellite-based services to military forces in the field, reports Space News.

Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri praised House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, who is stepping down from his House Democratic leadership position, reports The Hill. “Democracy is best defined by advocating for what you believe and finding the place where compromise moves the country forward,” Blunt said. “No one understands that better than Congressman Steny Hoyer.”

A group of 60 House lawmakers is urging DoD officials to restore full housing allowance payments immediately in light of the increasing financial pressures on military families, reports Air Force Times.

Maryland has launched a new program to assist small businesses with retaining and creating jobs across the state, reports citybiz. The Business Telework Assistance Grant Program will provide grants of up to $25,000 to help businesses expand telework capabilities for their employees. The grants will help applicants purchase the equipment necessary to develop and implement telework policies, including hardware, software, and technical services.

CMDR Cassidi Reese, commanding officer of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31, has been relieved of her duties following an arrest and charges for driving while intoxicated at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in California, reports Navy Times. The squadron’s chief test pilot, CMDR Christopher Putre, is now in charge of the command.

Rep. Norma Torres (D-CA) has introduced a bill that would create uniform standards for military cold cases and establishes procedures should an investigator leave the case, reports Army Times. The Enrique Roman-Martinez Military Cold Case Justice Act of 2022 is named after a Fort Bragg soldier whose severed head was found washed up on the North Carolina coast in 2020.

The US Navy-Marine Corps Court of Criminal Appeals ordered a new sentencing hearing for Tony DeDolph, a Navy SEAL, who got 10 years in prison for his role in the hazing death of an Army Green Beret, reports The Associated Press. The hazing occurred in 2017 while the men served in Mali in Africa.

The US has approved the sale of up to 72 Lockheed Martin-made Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement missiles, reports Defense News. The State Department has also OK’d sales to Lithuania — eight Lockheed Martin-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launchers and 36 Guided Multiple Rocket Launch System alternative warhead missile pods. Belgium will purchase 120 AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles and 10 AMRAAM C-8 guidance sections.

Maryland public colleges continued to see enrollment declines this fall, but there is some good news, reports WTOP News. “[For] the first time, full-time enrollment increased for the second year in a row,” said Ellen Fish, who is a regent at the University System of Maryland. That has USM leaders hopeful.

The film, “Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice,” released in theaters last week, hopes to bring attention to the Korean War, reports Navy Times. “Devotion” tells the story of Jesse Brown, the first Black Navy aviator, and his wingman Thomas Hudner. The unlikely friendship between Hudner and Brown brought together a White, would-be Harvard student, who chose instead to go to the Naval Academy, and the son of a sharecropper in Brown, who would go to Ohio State before joining the Navy.

Another film released last week, “Battle for Saipan,” is a drama about a US Army hospital under attack by Japanese forces during the Allied invasion of the island in World War II. “Battle for Saipan” joins “Windtalkers” and “Hell to Eternity” as movies that focus on the Allied invasion there.

The Naval Academy broke ground last week on a $37 million project to repair and upgrade its Farragut Field Sea Wall, reports WTOP News, in an effort to “future-proof” the campus against rising sea levels and other potential threats from climate change.

Contracts:

Indyne Inc., Lexington Park, Maryland, has been awarded a $24,165,123 firm-fixed-price modification (P00018) to contract FA2518-22-C-0001 for Long Range Discrimination Radar Space Support Facilities’ operations and maintenance. The contract modification definitizes five months of services and finalizes price negotiations with the contractor, adding support to the remainder of the contract. Contract line items align with the Solid-State Phase Array Radar System contract FA2618-22-C-0001 period of performance. Work will be performed in Clear Space Force Station, Alaska, and is expected to be completed Oct. 31, 2026. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $355,778,666. Space Operations Command, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Nov. 1, 2022)

MAGA Mechanical Contractors Inc., Prince Frederick, Maryland, was awarded an $8,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for engineering and construction services for the repair or upgrade of mechanical equipment and infrastructure related to a complex water treatment facility. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 20, 2027. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-23-D-0002).

Sodexo Management Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, is awarded an $119,557,517 firm-fixed-price modification (P00063) to exercise Option Year Four under previously awarded contract M95494-18-C-0018 for the management and operation of east coast mess halls in support of the US Marine Corps Regional Garrison Food Services Program. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia; Indian Head, Maryland; Quantico, Virginia; Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; Cherry Point, North Carolina; Bogue, North Carolina; New River, North Carolina; Beaufort, South Carolina; and Parris Island, South Carolina. Fiscal 2023 military personnel (Marine Corps) funding in the amount of $29,736,750 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Marine Corps Installations Command, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M95494-18-C-0018).

Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, has been awarded a $15,940,346 modification (P00022) to previously awarded contract FA2860-19-C-0005 for rotary wing maintenance. This contract provides helicopter maintenance of the aircraft assigned to the 316th Wing at Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $71,484,294 from $55,543,948. Work will be performed at Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2023. Fiscal year 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $15,940,346 are being obligated at time of award. The 316th Contracting Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Maryland, has been awarded a $99,365,970 firm-fixed-price modification (P00076) to previously awarded contract FA8615-17-C-6047 for Active Electronically Scanned Array radars of Air Force F-16 aircraft. This modification is for the exercise of options including 42 production radars, one initial spare kit, and two readiness spare kits. Work will be performed in Linthicum Heights, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by July 31, 2025. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $1,346,043,651. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $99,365,970 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Nov. 18, 2022)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Maryland, has been awarded an $99,365,970 firm-fixed-price modification (P00076) to contract FA8615-17-C-6047 for Active Electronically Scanned Array radars of Air Force F-16 aircraft. This modification is for the exercise of options to include 42 production radars, one initial spare kit, and two readiness spare kits. This modification does not involve Foreign Military Sales. Work will be performed in Linthicum Heights, Maryland, and is expected to be completed July 31, 2025. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $1,346,043,651. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $93,738,340; and fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $5,627,630 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Nov. 18, 2022)

Federal Strategies LLC, Fredericksburg, Virginia, is awarded a $15,500,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Range Managers Toolkit (RMTK) support services. This contract provides for software maintenance, database development, engineering support, integration services, functionality and range safety parameter updates within the multi-service RMTK suite of tools. It provides RMTK integration services and functionality updates within the Marine Corps Range and Training Area Management Systems. It also provides integration of the Explosive Training Range Tool, Surface Danger Zone, and Weapons Danger Zone into a mobile environment. Work will be performed in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by April 11, 2027. The maximum dollar value is $15,500,000. No funds are obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was a competitive acquisition issued via the System for Award Management website to all qualified offerors and one offer was received. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-23-D-7900).

Escal Institute of Advanced Technologies Inc., North Bethesda, Maryland, was awarded a $9,824,000 modification (P00007) to contract W911S0-19-D-0009 for cybersecurity training and certifications. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 23, 2024. US Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Gordon, Georgia, is the contracting activity.

Advanced Technology Systems Company, Inc., McLean, Virginia, has been awarded a $8,625,783 firm-fixed-price modification (P00009) to previously awarded contract FA8730-21-C-0015 for the Egypt Mobile Surveillance Sensor Security System Follow-on Support case expansion project. This contract provides for the acquisition of mission-critical spares, an additional training course, and continued repair and return activities to support continued Contractor Logistics Support. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $11,597,026 from $3,978,661. Work will be performed in Cairo, Egypt, and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2023. This contract involves foreign military sales to Egypt. FMS funds in the amount of $7,618,365.02 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts is the contracting activity.

Willow Environmental Inc., Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, has been awarded a maximum $30,017,208 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for hazardous waste removal and disposal. This was a competitive acquisition with four responses received. This is a 30-month base contract with one 30-month option period. Locations of performance are Virginia and North Carolina, with a May 21, 2025, performance completion date. Using customers are Navy, Coast Guard, Fleet Industrial Supply Center, Air National Guard, and Army Transportation Center. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2025 working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services, Battle Creek, Michigan (SP4500-23-D-0002).

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., doing business as BAE Systems, Rockville, Maryland, is awarded a $17,607,780 firm-fixed-price contract modification (P00029) under a previously awarded contract (N00604-19-C-4001) to exercise Option Year Four for the operation and maintenance of Navy communication, electronic, and computer systems. The contract included a 12-month base period and four one-year option periods. The exercise of this option will bring the estimated value of the contract to $81,223,098. Work will be performed in Oahu, Hawaii (94%); and Geraldton, Australia (6%). Work will begin December 2022 and is expected to be completed by November 2023. Fiscal year 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,647,570 will be obligated at the time of award and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was solicited on a full and open, unrestricted basis with two offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, Regional Contracting Department, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

SilverStar Consulting Inc., Falls Church, Virginia, was awarded a $38,306,813 firm-fixed-price contract for Army Transition Assistance Program services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 24 received. Work will be performed at Fort Knox, Kentucky, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 3, 2027. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $1,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Knox, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W9124D-23-C-0003).

Sodexo Management Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, is awarded a $122,914,575 firm-fixed-price modification (P00061) to exercise Option Year Four under previously awarded contract M95494-18-C-0016 for the management and operation of West Coast mess halls in support of the US Marine Corps Regional Garrison Food Services Program. Work will be performed in Camp Pendleton, California; San Diego, California; Twentynine Palms, California; Miramar, California; Yuma, Arizona; and Bridgeport, California. Fiscal 2023 military personnel (Marine Corps) funding in the amount of $30,450,458 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Marine Corps Installations Command, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M95494-18-C-0016).

Carahsoft Technology Corp, Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $32,585,216 modification (P00001) to contract W52P1J-22-F-0026 to provide software support and maintenance to Program Executive Office, Enterprise Information Systems. Work will be performed in Reston, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2026. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement, Army; operation and maintenance, Army; research, development, test and evaluation, Army; and Army Working Capital funds in the amount of $32,585,216 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

ManTech Advanced Systems International Inc., Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $43,456,733 modification (P00086) to contract FA8819-18-C-1001 for specialized acquisition and operations security services that support US Space Force mission areas. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $195,591,028. Work will be performed at Los Angeles Air Force Base and Vandenberg Space Force Base, California; and Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, and is expected to be completed Nov. 17, 2023. Fiscal 2023 general information technology (Space); operation and maintenance; and research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $13,979,720 are being obligated at the time of award. Space System Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Nov. 16, 2022)

Trident Systems Inc., Fairfax, Virginia, has been awarded a $16,004,207 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the National Capital Region – Integrated Air Defense Systems. This contract provides for follow on sustainment support for the Enhanced Regional Situational Awareness system and the custom developed software. Work will be performed in Washington, DC; and in the National Capital Region and is expected to be completed Dec. 4, 2025. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance fund in the amount of $900,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA8730-23-C-0001).

Innovative Defense Technologies LLC, Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $15,935,955 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost modification to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-5100 to exercise options for engineering labor and support requirements for automated test and analysis capability supporting Navy surface combatant combat system development. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia (40%); Mount Laurel, New Jersey (39%); Kauai, Hawaii (10%); White Sands, New Mexico (9%); and various at-sea events (2%) and is expected to be completed by November 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,364,180 (73%); and fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $871,120 (27%) will be obligated at time of award, and funds in the amount of $2,364,180 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

East Coast Repair & Fabrication LLC, Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $10,023,222 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220523C4067) for a 90-calendar day shipyard availability of Military Sealift Command’s cable laying USNS Zeus (T-ARC 7). This contract includes a base period and nine options, which if exercised, would increase cumulative value of this contract to $10,951,425. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, beginning Jan. 3, 2023, and is expected to be completed by April 2, 2023. Working capital contract funds (Navy) in the amount of $10,023,222 are obligated for fiscal 2023 and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a total small business set aside with proposals solicited via the Government Point of Entry website and six proposals received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Dyncorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded a $25,320,805 modification (P00246) to contract W58RGZ-19-C-0025 for aviation maintenance services. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; Fort Drum, New York; Fort Campbell, Kentucky; West Point, New York; Fort Polk, Louisiana; Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland; Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia; Soto Cano, Honduras; Germany; Kosovo and Kuwait, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2023. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army; other procurement, Army; and aircraft procurement, Army funds in the amount of $25,320,805 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

