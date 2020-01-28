Navy Culture Shift = Re-Up Rate Increase

Officials believe that a change in Navy culture is the reason the service’s reenlistment rate has increased, reports Military.com. Leaders are listening to rank-and-file sailors, and the Navy is focused on developing policies based on what’s easier for individuals and their families. The Congressional Research Service report can be found here.

Cybersecurity experts on both sides of the Atlantic are urging the United Kingdom to ban Chinese telecom Huawei from its next-generation 5G networks, reports The Washington Post. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) tweeted, “If UK allows Huawei into their 5G network, they will have taken their sovereignty back from Brussels and handed it to Beijing,” a reference to the deadline for Britain to leave the European Union.

HMS Queen Elizabeth, the British Royal Navy’s new aircraft carrier, will begin trials with the newly built F-35 Lightning IIs in UK waters for the first time, reports Naval Technology.

Lockheed Martin officials say the company will probe the crash of its Sikorsky S-76B helicopter in Calabasas, CA, reports USA Today. Basketball superstar Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among the nine people killed in the Sunday incident. This particular helicopter had been manufactured in 1991, and the National Transportation Safety Board database does not indicate any other accidents associated with the same tail number, reports Slate magazine.

Gen. Frank McKenzie, the US Middle East commander, toured five military bases in Syria last week. He said the US remains committed to its mission there, reports Military Times. “This is an area where we made a commitment. I think we’re going to be here for a while,” he said.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars wants President Donald Trump to apologize for his remarks on injuries suffered by US troops stationed at a military base in Iraq that was hit by Iranian airstrikes, reports The Hill. The Pentagon had said that dozens suffered traumatic brain injuries, which the president had referred to as “not very serious.”

The Trump administration is preparing to add a couple of countries to the list of places where citizens are subject to travel bans or there are severe restrictions on entry to the US, reports International Business Times.

Raytheon’s advanced air-to-air missile and Lockheed Martin’s F-16 fighter aircraft dominated US foreign military sales as the most popular weapons sold to allies in fiscal 2019, reports Bloomberg.

Anticipating future work to come on the F-35 program, Moog Inc. might be looking to expand its operations in western New York, reports The Buffalo News. The company just recently moved into a $44 million expansion on its Elma, NY, campus. “We’re just running out of space,” a company spokesperson said. “It’s very positive for the operations here.”

DCMilitary.com reports both primary runways at NAS Patuxent River’s Trapnell Airfield have been repaired and are now open. The repair project started in December 2015.

Five crew members were saved and are in stable condition after their MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter went down in the Philippine Sea over the weekend, reports Navy Times.

Data gathered from the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center at its Best Warrior Competition might provide invaluable insights into soldier performance and help advance a groundbreaking human performance program called MASTR-E, or Measuring and Advancing Soldier Tactical Readiness and Effectiveness, reports Fort Hood Sentinel.

Jennifer J. Ingmire is being recognized by Continental Who’s Who as this year’s Top Women Engineer in the field of Mechanical Engineering at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, reports PRNewswire.

Ana-Alicia Bennett made history when she became the first woman to enlist under the 11B Infantryman MOS designation in the ranks of the Virginia Army National Guard, reports Army Times.

Three possible cases of the new coronavirus are under investigation in Virginia, reports WTOP News. The Virginia Department of Health said two of the residents with symptoms are from central Virginia and the third is from Northern Virginia.

Contracts:

National Technologies Associates Inc., California, Maryland, is awarded a $104,947,467 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides contractor logistics; research, development, test and evaluation; limited engineering and aircraft maintenance support on designated aircraft in direct support of the Presidential Helicopters Program Office, Helicopter Marine Squadron One (HMX-1), and Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Twenty-One (HX-21). Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (90%); and Quantico, Virginia (10%), and is expected to be completed in February 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; two offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-20-D-0023).



Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia, is awarded a $13,894,236 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-reimbursement-type contract to provide animal care, training, and maintenance and operation of marine mammals participating in the Navy Marine Mammal Program. This one-year contract includes four one-year option periods that, if exercised, would bring the overall potential value of this contract to an estimated $73,251,343. Work will be performed at government facilities in San Diego, California (53%); Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia (24%); and Naval Base Kitsap in Bangor, Washington (23%). The period of performance of the base award is from Jan. 27, 2020, through Jan. 26, 2021. If all options were exercised, the period of performance would extend through Jan. 26, 2025. Fiscal 2020 funds will be obligated using Navy working capital funds. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is awarded using other than full and open competition in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation Subpart 6.302-1 and 10 US Code 2304(c)(1), only one responsible source. The Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-20-C-3416).

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $13,598,776 firm-fixed-price delivery order N00024-20-F-5608 under previously awarded contract N00024-15-D-5217 for 98 Technical Insertion Sixteen (TI-16) Common Display System (CDS) Variant A air-cooled production consoles. The CDS is a set of watch station consoles designed to support the implementation of open architecture in Navy combat systems. The TI-16 CDS is the next evolution in the CDS family and consists of a three-eyed horizontal display console. This delivery order combines purchases for the Navy (98%) and Coast Guard (2%). Work will be performed in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed by November 2020. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) (37%); fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) (2%); fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) (44%); and fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) (17%) funding for $13,598,776 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $72,575,612 firm-fixed-price contract for services in support of the existing Night Eagle System. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Reston, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of April 25, 2022. Fiscal 2020, 2021 and 2022 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $72,575,612 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (W900KK-20-C-0021). (Awarded Jan. 25, 2020)

Thirteen companies have been awarded Option Year Two modifications under the following Category A III, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price contracts: American Airlines, Fort Worth, Texas (HTC711-18-D-C003); Air Transportation International, Irving, Texas (HTC711-18-D-C004); Atlas Air, Purchase, New York (HTC711-18-D-C005); Delta Air Lines Inc., Atlanta, Georgia (HTC711-18-D-C006); FedEx, Washington, District of Columbia (HTC711-18-D-C007); Hawaiian Airlines Inc., Honolulu, Hawaii (HTC711-18-D-C008); JetBlue Airways, Long Island City, New York (HTC711-18-D-C009); Miami Air International, Miami, Florida (HTC711-18-D-C010); National Air Cargo Inc., Orlando, Florida (HTC711-18-D-C011); Polar Air Cargo Worldwide Inc., Purchase, New York (HTC711-18-D-C012); United Parcel Service Co., Louisville, Kentucky (HTC711-18-D-C013); USA Jet Airlines, Belleville, Michigan (HTC711-18-D-C014); and Western Global Airlines, Estero, Florida (HTC711-18-D-C015). The companies are eligible to compete at the task order level for an option year estimated amount of $41,441,067. The program’s cumulative value increased from $82,884,634 to an estimated $124,325,701. This modification provides international commercial scheduled air cargo transportation services. Services encompass time-definite, door-to-door pick-up and delivery, transportation, intransit visibility, government-approved third party payment system participation and expedited customs processing and clearance of less than full planeloads for the movement of regular and recurring hazardous, refrigerated/cold chain, life and death, narcotics and other regular recurring cargo shipments. Work will be performed worldwide. Option Year Two period of performance is Feb. 1, 2020, to Jan. 31, 2021. US Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

