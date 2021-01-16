MLK Jr. Day Schedule for County Services

All St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed Monday, January 18, 2021, in observance of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Appointments for many departmental services will resume January 19.

The St. Andrews Landfill and six convenience centers will be open normal hours on Monday, January 18, 2021. As a reminder, Christmas trees can be dropped off at the landfill and convenience centers free of charge. Undecorated trees may be placed in the designated areas at these sites through January 31. Last year, the county collected nearly 2 tons of Christmas trees mixed with the collected yard waste and ground into mulch. Just over 5,000 tons of mulch is available annually at the landfill site and is provided to county residents free of charge while supplies last.

St. Mary’s County Library branches (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park) will be closed January 18. Appointments to use the computers, copiers, or fax machines will resume January 19. Go to www.stmalib.org.

Senior activity centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern) remain closed due to COVID-19 precautions.

Home-delivered meals will be provided January 19.

St. Mary’s Transit System and ADA will operate on a normal schedule. However, the Statewide Special Transportation Assistance Program will not operate January 18.

The St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and the Old Jail Museum will be open for visitors from noon to 4 pm. Visit their Facebook pages for information on COVID-19 guidelines and safety measures.