Tuesday, July 9, 2013

This Wednesday’s meeting of the Lexington Park Business and Community Association will feature an overview of the recently released Lexington Park Development District Master Plan. The meeting will be held at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department starting promptly at 6:30 p.m.

A draft of the Master Plan has just been released and is available at http://www.co.saint-marys.md.us/docs/LPDDstaffdraft0713.pdf

Anyone who is interested in the betterment of Lexington Park is encouraged to attend and to become involved in this important discussion about the future of our community.

