Lex Park Rotary Donates $100,000 to Charities

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, March 20, 2023 · Leave a Comment

The Rotary Club of Lexington Park recently announced on its Facebook page the recipients of the proceeds from the 2022 US Oyster Festival.

The organizations receiving funds included Feed St. Mary’s, the Maryland chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, St. Mary’s Christmas in April, Three Oaks Center, IHM St. Vincent de Paul, Sierra Club Maryland, Greenwell Foundation, and Mike’s Food Fund.