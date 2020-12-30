December 30, 2020

St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Cpl. Timothy Snyder, left, accepts a food donation. (SMCSO photo)

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Lexington Park COPs Unit collected food on December 19, 2020, at the Weis grocery store in Lexington Park, while its station clerks and other personnel wrapped gifts to be distributed to local families in need for Christmas.

By all accounts, the Christmas food drive was a success!

The COPs Unit thanked the community for its “generous donations this year for our Christmas Food Drive and the outpouring of gifts to local children.”

Sgt. David Alexander, Station Clerk Supervisor Charli Jo Beck and Station Clerk Charlotte Beall behind bikes to be given to a family. (St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Food collected on Dec. 19. (St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Senior Administrative Coordinator Ashley Knight and Station Clerk Lolita Summers wrap gifts. (St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office photo)

