Legislative Package Hearing Set Oct. 5

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, September 23, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County commissioners and the St. Mary’s County legislative delegation will have a joint public meeting at 6 pm Tuesday, October 5, in the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider requests by the commissioners and proposals by organizations and members of the public for enactment of legislation during the 2022 regular session of the Maryland General Assembly.

Citizens may attend in person or view the meeting remotely on SMCG Channel 95 and St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel. Listen to the meeting by calling 301-579-7236; access code: 963443#.

In lieu of appearance, comments may be submitted via:

Written comments via email: csmc@stmarysmd.com

Mail: PO Box 653 Leonardtown, MD 20650

Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1234 to speak at the meeting

Submit a three-minute video clip to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com by 5 pm September 30

A copy of the legislative proposals will be available in the county attorney’s office and online here.

Appropriate accommodations for individuals with special needs will be provided upon request. In order to meet these requirements, the county respectfully asks for one week’s prior notice. Contact the county commissioners office at 301-475-4200, ext. 1340. Proceedings are televised live and/or recorded for later broadcast on television.