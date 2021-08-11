Learn About Govt. at Citizens Academy

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Want to gain a better understanding of St. Mary’s County government? The Citizens Academy is accepting applications for the nine-week overview of government operations.

The academy will meet on consecutive Tuesdays, between September 7 and November 2, from 6 to 9 pm at various county locations. It is open to St. Mary’s County residents, 18 and older, and limited to 30 applicants.

At the first session participants will receive an overview of county administration. Subsequent sessions will focus on the departments of Aging and Human Services, Economic Development, Land Use and Growth Management, Recreation and Parks, Public Works and Transportation and Emergency Services.

New to the curriculum for 2021 is St. Mary’s County Government Partner Night on November 2. Participants will learn more about the health department, libraries, St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission, the sheriff’s office, and the Department of Social Services.

Citizens interested in learning more about the academy can click here to download a brochure and/or application. Deadline to apply is August 20, 2021.

For more information, call the public information office at 301-475-4200, ext. 1340.