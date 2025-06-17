Juneteenth Event Planned in Lexington Park

The Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions will recognize Juneteenth with a wreath-laying ceremony and celebration June 19 in Lexington Park. Events will run from 11am to 3pm.

The wreath laying at 11:30am will be held at the US Colored Troops Memorial Monument in Lancaster Park. Free, family-friendly activities will be held at the nearby USCT Interpretive Center.

The monument honors the more than 700 African American soldiers and sailors from St. Mary’s County who served in the Union forces during the American Civil War.

At the nearby USCT Interpretive Center visitors can learn more about the local Civil War Medal of Honor recipients William H. Barnes and James H. Harris, who served in the US Colored Troops, and Joseph Hayden, who served in the US Navy.

Other exhibits in the center include information about the segregated school system in the county, including information about the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. A special short film, “The History of Negro Spirituals,” a sing-along, and children’s activities also will be included in the afternoon program.

Bring lawn chairs and picnic lunch.

Lancaster Park is at 21550 Willows Road in Lexington Park, MD.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a sponsor and will join other community supporters of the Juneteenth event.

