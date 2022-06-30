July 10 Next Airport Farmers Market

Head to Historic Sotterley’s next installment of the Airport Farmers Market from 9 am to 1 pm Sunday, July 10, in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport.

The market will feature fresh and local food and products.

The airport terminal is at 44200 Airport Road in California, MD. Located in St. Mary’s County, the airport is about four miles northeast of the central business district of Leonardtown.

The market embraces and showcases the rural characteristics of Southern Maryland while highlighting the role that the region has played in developing the nation’s air and space technologies. One of the most unique characteristics is that people can fly their plane into the airport from other parts of the region to buy goods and then fly home.

The airport markets often feature baked goods and breads, locally farmed oysters, Maryland sheep cheese, local honey, eggs, aged oils & vinegars, pickles, goat milk soap, chocolates, cakesickles, spices, local beer, and local distillery offerings.

A vendor listing will be available at Sotterley’s website.

