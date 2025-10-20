Join SMECO’s SmartTemp Program

The summer earning season is over, but customers can still get $50 when they enroll their smart thermostat in SmartTemp at Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative.

Join the SmartTemp program and earn bill credits for helping SMECO save during times of peak demand in the summer months. Get $50 for enrolling and earn up to $50 in bill credits annually while helping to reduce demand on the electric grid during periods of peak AC usage.

Get a $50 enrollment bonus: Just for signing up.

Earn up to $50 in bill credits: Every summer you participate.

Eligible Smart Thermostats: Google Nest, Honeywell, ecobee , Sensi, Amazon, Lux, Alarm.com.

Short Events: SMECO adjusts your preset temperature 1°F to 4 °F for up to four hours max during periods of peak demand.

Enroll here.

SMECO – The Cooperative Difference

SMECO was incorporated in 1937 and is one of the 15 largest electric cooperatives in the United States with more than 170,000 member accounts in Charles County, St. Mary’s County, southern Prince George’s County, and most of Calvert County.

Electric cooperatives are shaped by the communities they serve, because co-ops are owned by their customers. Co-op members elect the men and women who serve on the Board of Directors. Members share the responsibility of ownership by financing the cooperative’s operations, but they also share its rewards.

At the end of each year, SMECO’s margins (profits) are allocated to members’ capital credit accounts. SMECO uses its profits to invest in new construction, system improvements, and facility upgrades. The Board of Directors regularly evaluates the financial condition of the co-op and determines when members will receive a refund. Since 1937, SMECO has refunded more than $128 million.

As a cooperative, SMECO will always put its members first and be responsive, reliable, and resourceful — the power you can count on.

