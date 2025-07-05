Jazz Brunch & Golf Event Planned

A brunch and golf event has been added to the 2025 Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival schedule.

The jazz brunch and optional golf experience will be held at Riverview Restaurant at Wicomico Shores Golf Course on Sunday, July 13, from 11am to 1pm. Enjoy a buffet-style meal while grooving to the smooth sounds of the Sweet Potatoes jazz band.

Tickets for the brunch are $50 per person and $90 per couple. Want to hit the links? Make it a full day of fun with a round of golf. The cost for 18 holes with cart is $50; nine holes with cart is $27. Important note: to schedule your tee time (available from 6:30am to 2pm) please call Patrick Dugan at Wicomico Shores at 301-884-4601.

Tickets may be purchased here.

Here’s the rest of the lineup for the 2025 Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival.

Thursday, July 10, 6-9pm: “A Jazz at Sunset Affair on the Potomac” at Piney Point Lighthouse. Enjoy live music by Higher Standards, local wines, seafood hors d’oeuvres, and dancing under the stars. Tickets are $85 per person.

"Artful Harmonies: A Plein Air Celebration" at St. Clement's Island Museum. Artists can capture the beauty of the museum grounds for $10 per artist. From 4-8pm, a free "Jazz in the Neighborhood" concert will take place on the museum lawn, headlined by the US Navy Band, The Commodores, with an opening performance by the St. Mary's Ryken Jazz Band. Food trucks and vendors will be on site.

Saturday, July 12, noon-7pm: The main event at St. Clement's Island Museum features performances by Casual Groove, Rebecca Jade, Andréa Lisa, and Chelsey Green. Enjoy a selection of seafood and Southern Maryland cuisine, shop at jazzy vendor booths, and take a free water taxi to St. Clement's Island. Free admission to the museum is included. Tickets are $75 for general admission and $95 for VIP.

Sunday, July 13, various times during the day: Enhance your festival experience with a two-hour jazz cruise on the Potomac. Three cruises will depart from St. Clement's Island Museum, each featuring unique food, beverages, and live music by Sax Appeal. Tickets are $85 per person, with only 15 spots available per cruise.

General admission, VIP tickets, tickets to all events, including the jazz cruise are available at www.PotomacJazzFest.com.