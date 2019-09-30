Israelis Test Stallion, Chinook at Pax River

An Israeli delegation was at NAS Pax River last week testing the CH-53K King Stallion and the CH-47F Block II Chinook, reports Breaking Defense. Israel is looking to purchase 20 helicopters and upgrade its current fleet, which is set to be replaced by 2025, according to The Jerusalem Post.

NASA awarded Lockheed Martin a contract to design six to 12 Orion spacecraft in the next decade to go to the moon, reports USNI News.

The Navy successfully launched its first GQM-163A Coyote Supersonic Sea Skimming Target from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia last week to meet expanding fleet training requirements on the East Coast, NAVAIR reports.

NAVAIR delivered the first two redesigned MH-60S Seahawk gunner seats last week to Helicopter Sea Combat Wing Pacific at Naval Air Station North Island, reports Baynet.com. The original gunner seat was uncomfortable for aircrew to sit in for any length of time and became detrimental to the aircrew. Military.com reported that the seats were so jarring and uncomfortable that fixing it was the Navy’s No. 2 priority for all of aviation.

A historic 250-year-old home that sat on a dock in the Eastern Shore town of Easton for several days was finally loaded onto a barge last week and moved 50 miles by water up the Chesapeake Bay to Queenstown, reports Capital Gazette. WBOC16 has video.

Air Force Gen. John Hyten will be the next vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs, reports Military Times, capping months of controversy surrounding his promotion to the second-highest military post. Allegations of sexual assault from a former aide delayed the final vote on his promotion for months. He denied those accusations, reports Military Times. Gen. Hyten is the head of the US Strategic Command.

Two Navy warships that left port in Virginia earlier this month headed north and are currently operating in the Arctic as part of the US 2nd Fleet, reports Breaking Defense. The 2nd Fleet flexed its Arctic operational muscle by opening a temporary expeditionary Maritime Operations Center in Keflavik, Iceland, reports USNI News.

Defense News reports that for the first time, Italian Air Force F-35s have deployed to Iceland for an air policing mission.

Russia now has a base in Syria, The Associated Press reports. The naval base in Tartus gives Russia a military foothold in the Mediterranean region and is the only such facility Russia has outside the former Soviet Union.

Chiropractic and acupuncture services could be covered by Tricare under a new policy set to be proposed in the next several months, reports Military.com.

Acting Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy announced changes to burial policies at Arlington National Cemetery, reports NBC News, saying the changes will allow the cemetery to continue functioning as an active burial ground “well into the future.”

Contracts:

L-3 Communications Vertex Aerospace LLC, Madison, Mississippi, is awarded a $180,418,553 modification (P00037) to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery requirements contract (N00019-14-D-0011). This modification exercises an option for organizational, intermediate, and depot level maintenance, logistics, and engineering support for Navy T-45 aircraft, aircraft systems, and related support equipment. Support to be provided includes services, equipment, tools, direct material, and indirect material required to support and maintain all to support flight and test and evaluation operations. Work will be performed at the Naval Air Station (NAS) Kingsville, Texas (45.7%); NAS Meridian, Mississippi (41.7%); NAS Pensacola, Florida (10.1%), and NAS Patuxent River, Maryland (2.5%), and is expected to be completed in September 2020. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Warfare Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity.

CACI, Inc.–Federal, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded a $249,960,831 fixed-price-incentive (firm target) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (M67854-19-D-7614) for continued post-deployment system support including, service management, service operations; production and pre-production system sustainment; solution development environment; enterprise training and training devices; product lifecycle support; and service transition for change requests, engineering change proposals, and reduction of reports, interfaces, customizations, and extensions; and potential tasks to support Global Combat Support System – Marine Corps future initiatives. Work will be performed in Stafford, Virginia (90%); Kansas City, Missouri (5%); and other locations (5%), and is expected to be complete in March 2025. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $344,913 will be obligated on the first task order (M67854-19-F-7615) immediately following contract award. Funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with six offers received. The contracting activity is Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia.

Bristol Design Build Services, Wilmington, North Carolina (N69450-19-D-1080); CCI Utility and Construction Services LLC, Garden Ridge, Texas (N69450-19-D-1081); JSR Inc., Schertz, Texas (N69450-19-D-1082); SGS LLC, Yukon, Oklahoma (N69450-19-D-1083); Walga Ross Group JV, Topeka, Kansas (N69450-19-D-1084); and Web LLC, doing business as WEBCO, Springfield, Virginia (N69450-19-D-1085), are each awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award design-build construction contract for construction projects located primarily within the South Texas area of responsibility. The maximum dollar value for the five-year ordering period for all six contracts combined is $99,000,000. No task orders are being issued at this time. The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to, vertical and horizontal construction (new construction, renovation, alteration, demolition, repair work) including industrial, airfield, aircraft hangar, aircraft traffic control, infrastructure, administrative, training, dormitory and community support facilities. Projects may also require comprehensive interior design and incorporation of sustainable features. All work on this contract will be performed in Corpus Christi (40%); Kingsville (40%); associated outlying airfields (15%); and remainder of the US (5%). The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of September 2024. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance, (Navy) (O&M,N) contract funds in the amount of $6,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction, (Navy); and O&M,N funds. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with 20 proposals received. These six contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Eagle Fire Inc., Richmond, Virginia (N69450-19-D-1087); Milton J. Wood Fire Protection, Jacksonville, Florida (N69450-19-D-1088); Premier Fire & Security Inc., Paducah, Kentucky (N69450-19-D-1089); and Wolverine Fire Protection Co., Mount Morris, Michigan (N69450-19-D-1090), are each awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award design-build and design-bid-build construction contract for construction projects located within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Southeast area of responsibility (AOR). The maximum dollar value for the five-year ordering period for all four contracts combined is $99,000,000. Milton J. Wood Fire Protection is being awarded the initial task order at $3,431,873 for the design and construction of a new fire protection pump house at Building 4744 at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas. The task order also contains one unexercised option, which if exercised, would increase the cumulative task order value to $3,987,166. Work for this task order is expected to be completed by March 2021. The work to be performed will primarily consist of fire protection installation or repairs (new construction and renovations) with professional engineer design capabilities. Work will include, but is not limited to, fire suppression systems (wet, dry, pre-action, wet chemical, deluge), water supplies (fire pumps, tanks and underground water mains), low and high expansion foam (aqueous film-forming foam systems, high expansion foam system, releasing systems, underground containment systems, and surface containment systems), gaseous agents (carbon dioxide and clean agents), special hazards protection, fire alarm systems (detection, reporting, and mass notification), and life safety system renovations (penetration fire stopping, fire door replacement, fire wall repairs). All work on this contract will be performed within the NAVFAC Southeast AOR which includes South Carolina (8%); Georgia (8%); Florida (8%); Alabama (8%); Arkansas (8%); Mississippi (8%); Kansas (8%); Louisiana (8%); Texas (8%); Tennessee (8%); Missouri (8%); Oklahoma (8%); Guantanamo Bay, Cuba (2%); and the Bahamas (2%). The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of September 2024. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance, (Navy) (O&M,N) funds in the amount of $3,431,873 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction and O&M, (Navy and Marine) funds. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with seven proposals received. These four contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. NAVFAC Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida is the contracting activity.

W.F. Magann Corp., Portsmouth, Virginia, is awarded a $50,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for renovation of Dry Dock 4 at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. The contract also contains one unexercised option, which if exercised would increase cumulative contract value to $164,316,802. The work to be performed provides for the replacement of Dry Dock 4 caisson, repair of Dry Dock 4, repair of Pump Well 4, demolition and construction of steam, compressed air, salt water, potable water, communications, and electrical system elements and incidental related work in the small dock area. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by July 2022. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance, (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $50,000,000 are obligated on this award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with four proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-19-C-9014).

Serco Inc., Herndon, Virginia, is awarded a $49,634,117 firm-fixed price, cost and cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Submarine High Data Rate Antenna Pedestal Group repairs, supplies and services. This requirement is to repair, refurbish and upgrade the Submarine High Data Rate Antenna Pedestal Group and line replaceable units; maintain an inventory of spare parts; design, develop, maintain, upgrade, and refurbish test equipment; and provide systems engineering and fleet on-site technical assistance. Work will be performed in Ludlow, Massachusetts (80%); and Newport, Rhode Island (20%), and is expected to be completed by Sept. 24, 2024. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $1,957,551 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with one offer received. The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, Newport, Rhode Island, is the contracting activity (N6660419DK900).

Hardwire LLC, Pocomoke City, Maryland, is awarded a $42,665,228 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the purchase of up to a maximum 982,749 soft armor inserts. Work will be performed in Pocomoke City, Maryland, and is expected to be complete by September 2024. Fiscal 2019 research and development (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $13,245 will be obligated on the first delivery order immediately following contract award, and funds will expire the end of fiscal year 2020. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with five offers received. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-19-D-1566).

Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding division, Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $30,803,639 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for engineering, technical, design agent, and hull planning yard support for the Navy’s operational aircraft carrier fleet. This contract will provide for engineering and technical support of operational Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) class aircraft carriers and propulsion plant related efforts for Nimitz (CVN 68) class aircraft carriers. The scope of this effort includes technical and engineering support for nuclear powered aircraft carriers and aircraft carrier support facilities; design, development, conversion, testing, studies, operational support for operational nuclear-powered aircraft carriers; modernization and procurement of material, equipment, spares, repair parts, and test equipment for operational nuclear powered aircraft carriers; design agent, planning yard support and equipment obsolescence support of operational nuclear powered aircraft carriers; and engineering/logistics studies in support of modernization efforts, repairs, ship alterations, ship change documents, and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance upgrades. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $129,674,538. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance (Navy); fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation; and fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) in the amount of $8,925,946 will be obligated at time of award, and $7,777,167 will expire at the end of the fiscal year. In accordance with 10 US Code 2304 (c)(1), this contract was not competitively procured (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-19-C-2100).

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, is awarded a $13,489,070 cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N0001919F2968) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-16-G-0001) for supplies and engineering services in support of government flight operations on the P-8A flight test aircraft and the Naval Air Station System Integration Laboratory. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (64%); Seattle, Washington (33%); and St. Louis, Missouri (3%), and is expected to be completed in September 2020. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $13,489,070 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Advanced Acoustic Concepts LLC, Hauppauge, New York, is awarded a $13,108,702 firm-fixed-priced, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-only contract N00024-19-C-6311 for Mission Package Computers, Software and Trainers (MPSCT) for the Littoral Combat Ship program. The nature of the acquisition, Small Business Innovation Research program, requires the use of the authority cited. This contract will procure the hardware and software that comprise the MPSCT system, including the computing environment Mission Package Computing Environment; hosted software (Mission Package Operating Environment); Mission Package Services; associated training equipment (Common Mission Package Trainer); and a portable computing environment (Mission Package Portable Control Station). Work will be performed in Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania (42%); Hauppauge, New York (38%); and Columbia, Maryland (20%), and is expected to be completed by September 2020. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $80,180,677, and be complete in September 2023. Fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $7,128,554 will be obligated at the time of award, and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(5), (Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-5; Authorized or Required by Statute). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Baltimore, Maryland, is awarded a $12,344,871 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (N0016417GWS71) to previously-awarded contract N00164-17-F-W170, to procure engineering services in support of the AN/ALQ-218 Tactical Jamming Receiver. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Maryland, and is expected to be complete by September 2022. The AN/ALQ-218 is an airborne electronic warfare system with an integrated electronic jamming system utilized on the EA-6B Prowler, EA-18G Growler and P-8A Poseidon military aircraft. The base contract was not competitively procured, in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements.) Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $12,274,898 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Indiana, is the contracting activity.

US Foods Inc., Raleigh, North Carolina, has been awarded a maximum $44,000,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-quantity contract for full line food distribution. This was a sole source acquisition using justification 10 US Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 287-day bridge contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Virginia and North Carolina, with a July 11, 2020, performance completion date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2019 through 2020 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE300-19-D-3236).

Melling LLC, doing business as Melling Medical, Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $25,500,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for ophthalmologic/laser equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency electronic catalog. This was a competitive acquisition with 92 responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Virginia, with a Sept. 26, 2024, performance completion date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2019 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE2DH-19-D-0018).

Volant Associates LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, has been awarded a $14,062,861 modification (P00029) to previously awarded contract FA8750-17-C-0001 for Defense Intelligence Information Enterprise (DI2E) Framework Integrated Collaborative Environment (DICE) Software. The contract modification facilitates the transition of the DI2E framework and is needed to enhance existing capabilities and get them ready for enterprise deployment within the customer environment. The requested additional work will prepare the prototype and create, test and execute a transition plan. Work will be performed at Chantilly, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 13, 2020. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $39,126,228. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,250,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity.

Bowhead Integrated Support Services, Springfield, Virginia, was awarded a $91,046,471 time and materials contract for personnel, supervision, quality control, non-personal services, maintenance, manufacturing, recapitalization, reset, modernization technical support, weapon systems maintenance, logistical services in support of the logistics modernization program and information technology. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2020. Fiscal 2020 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $91,046,471 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W911N2-19-C-0008).

Emergent Product Development Gaithersburg Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, was awarded a $24,539,980 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for requisite regulatory, nonclinical, clinical, and program management activities to obtain licensure. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Gaithersburg, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of April 25, 2025. Fiscal 2019 Defense Health Program enhanced funds in the amount of $5,664,222 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W81XWH-19-C-0193).

Hexagon US Federal Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded an $11,443,795 hybrid (cost-no-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for technical services of the US Army Records Management Declassification Agency and execution of the Army Records Information Management System. Work will be performed in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 26, 2022. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation; and operations and maintenance, Army funds in the combined amount of $11,443,795 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (W15QKN-19-F-0975).

Calibre Systems Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a $9,115,206 firm-fixed-price contract for installation, configuration, maintenance of the hardware and software, content services, design, implementation, testing of the apps, tools, and metrics of the Cost and Performance Portal. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2024. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $1,754,831 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91CRB-19-F-0932).

Engineering Solutions & Products LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $7,213,370 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for scientific, technical, professional, and engineering support. Two-hundred sixty-one bids were solicited with 11 bids received. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia, with an estimated completion date of May 25, 2022. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $7,213,370 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91CRB-19-F-0899).

ManTech Advanced Systems International Inc., Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $67,191,012 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (HHM401-19-C-0079) for technical support services. Work will be performed in the National Capital Region with an expected completion date of Sept. 25, 2024. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $11,569,480 are being obligated at time of award. This contract has been awarded through competitive acquisition and five offers were received. The Virginia Contracting Activity, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

The National Student Clearinghouse (NSC), Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $47,821,001 firm-fixed-price contract for the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA). The contract provides for degree and attendance verification in support of the background investigation process. Work will be performed at NSC headquarters at 2300 Dulles Station Blvd., Suite 220, Herndon, Virginia. The resultant supply will be delivered to 1137 Branchton Road, Boyers, Pennsylvania; and/or 601 10th St., Fort Meade, Maryland. Fiscal 2020 working capital funds in the amount of $5,584,960 are being obligated at time of award. The anticipated delivery schedule includes a nine-month base period, four 12-month option periods, and one three-month option period. This contract was synopsized on the Federal Business Opportunities as a sole source on Aug. 14, 2019. As a result one offeror was solicited and one offer was received. The DCSA Contracting Office, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HS0021-19-C-0014).

Kudu Dynamics LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, has been awarded a $49,211,463 cost-plus-fixed-fee completion contract for Tactical Proficiency Synthesis software/hardware prototypes. This contract will provide the Air Force and their mission partners with state-of-the-art cyber capabilities by performing multiple activities through the research, development and integration of cyber capabilities across all war-fighting domains to advance cyber dominance. Work will be performed at Chantilly, Virginia, and is expected to be complete by Sept. 26, 2024. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $100,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity (FA8750-19-C-1529).

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been awarded a $17,952,383, cost-plus-incentive-fee contract modification (P01001) to a previously awarded contract F19628-02-C-0010 for fiscal year 2020 Distributed Space Command and Control – Dahlgren (DSC2-D) Sustainment Support. This contract modification provides a range of system sustainment and support activities for the Mission Processing System (MPS). The MPS is the computation center and directly supports the DSC2-D mission by providing space control data from all space surveillance sensors. The DSC2-D functions as the backup to U.S. Strategic Command’s 18th Space Control Squadron Space Situational Awareness Operations cell. Work will be performed in Dahlgren, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2020. The total cumulative face value is $17,952,383. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds are being used and no funds are being obligated at time of award. The Space and Missile Systems Center, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, is the contracting activity.

Fluor Marine Propulsion LLC, Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $1,071,180,002 cost-plus-fixed fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-18-C-2130) to exercise the fiscal 2020 option for Naval Nuclear Propulsion work at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory. Work will be performed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (46%), Schenectady, New York (45%), and Idaho Falls, Idaho (9%). No funds are being obligated at time of award. For more than 60 years, the Naval Nuclear Laboratory has been developing advanced naval nuclear propulsion technology and providing technical support to ensure the safe and reliable operation of our nation’s submarine and aircraft carrier fleets. The Laboratories are solely dedicated to the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, which is a joint Navy-Department of Energy program responsible for the research, design, construction, testing, operation, maintenance, and ultimate disposition of naval nuclear propulsion plants. The solicitation required a transition of the entire incumbent workforce at their current pay levels and will not result in a reduction in force. Operations will continue at all sites. No completion date or other additional information is provided on Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program contracts. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Integrated Defense Systems, Marlborough, Massachusetts, is awarded a $123,968,905 firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-5112 for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 production of AEGIS Weapon System fire control system MK 99 equipment, AEGIS Modernization production requirements, and associated engineering services. This contract combines purchases for the U.S. Navy (99%), and the government of Japan (1%) under the foreign military sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Andover, Massachusetts (66%); Chesapeake, Virginia (15%); Marlborough, Massachusetts (13%); Portsmouth, Rhode Island (3%); San Diego, California (2%); and Burlington, Massachusetts (1%), and is expected to be completed by April 2023. Fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy); 2019 other procurement (Navy), Defense-wide procurement; and FMS case funding in the amount of $123,968,905 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 US Code 2304 (c)(1). Raytheon IDS is the only existing source that has the specific production engineering background and in-depth technical expertise to produce and deliver fully functionally tested Missile Fire Control System MK99 ship sets without adverse impact to scheduled deliveries and ship deployment requirements for operational use. These services are in support of DDG 51 Class Flight III destroyers. This contract also covers the production of Multi-Mission Signal Processor (MMSP) Ordnance Alteration (ORDALT) kits, Kill Assessment System (KAS) ORDALT kits and spares, Radio Frequency Coherent Combiner kits, High Voltage Power Supply Sidewall Capacitors, and Solid State Switch Assembly kits. The AMOD program fields combat system upgrades that will enhance the Anti-Air Warfare and Ballistic Missile Defense capabilities of AEGIS equipped DDG 51 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and CG 47 Ticonderoga-class cruisers. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $113,252,163 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-6259 to exercise, and fund options for Navy engineering services and required materials. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (65%); Clearwater, Florida (32%); Syracuse, New York (2%); and Marion, Florida (1%), and is expected to be complete by June 2021. Fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy), 2018 other procurement (Navy), and 2019 research development test and evaluation (Navy) funding in the amount of $13,494,031 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2017 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $498,198 will also be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $67,000,000 cost plus fixed fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-15-C-4301) to continue performance of the repair, maintenance, upgrades, and modernization efforts on USS Columbus (SSN 762) Engineered Overhaul. The contracted requirements include the continuance of execution and new work efforts arising from the Availability Work Package (AWP) and additional required work discovered during the inspection of shipboard components. This work is necessary to ensure the submarine is operating at full technical capacity as defined in the AWP during the CNO scheduled availability. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by November 2020. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $67,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, USN, Newport News, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

American Systems Corp., Chantilly, Virginia (N6660419DL901); Oceaneering International Inc., Chesapeake, Virginia (N6660419DL902); and Serco Inc., Herndon, Virginia (N6660419DL903), are awarded a $49,452,651 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) multiple-award contract to fabricate hardware, and provide technical and engineering services.

US Marine Management Inc., Norfolk, Virginia (N3220517C3000), is awarded a $35,219,188 modification under previously awarded firm fixed-price contract to fund the second one-year option period. Contract option two is being exercised in the amount of $35,219,188 from the firm, fixed-price contract. This contract is for operation and maintenance of seven USNS Bob Hope class surge large, medium-speed roll-on/roll-off vessels. This contract includes one 12-month base period, four 12-month option periods and one six-month option under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $196,303,408. Work will be performed at sea worldwide, which has commenced Oct. 1, 2017, and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by March 31, 2022. Working capital contract funds in the amount of $35,219,188 are obligated for fiscal 2020, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The US Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220517C3000).

Bamforth Enginers & Surveyors, Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity architect-engineering contract with a maximum amount of $30,000,000 for civil and geotechnical architect-engineering (A-E) services for projects primarily in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. The work to be performed provides A-E design and engineering services for various civil, structural, and geotechnical related projects and other projects under the cognizance of Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic. Projects will primarily be for civil and/or geotechnical design and engineering services, but may also include multi-discipline services. Projects may involve single or multiple disciplines, including, but not limited to, architectural, structural, mechanical, electrical, civil, landscape design, fire protection, and interior design. Planned projects include primarily, but are not limited to, Navy military construction projects, special projects, investigations, studies, and minor construction projects involving new construction, repair, replacement, investigation, studies, and alteration of waterfront/marine facilities, and other shore-based facility projects. Task order 0001 is being issued in the amount of $187,318. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of September 2024. Fiscal 17 operations and maintenance, (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $187,318 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with eight proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-19-D-9164).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. Marine Systems, Sunnyvale, California, is being awarded a cost-plus incentive-fee $28,805,731 contract modification (P00041) to exercise an option to a previously awarded and announced contract (N00030-16-C-0010) to provide support for technical engineering services, design and development engineering, component and full scale test and evaluation engineering to support the Underwater Launcher Subsystem ULS. Work will be performed in Sunnyvale, California (55%); Ridgecrest, California (20 %); Cape Canaveral, Florida (10%); Bangor, Washington (5%); Kings Bay, Georgia (5%); Barrow-In-Furness, England (2%); New London, Connecticut (1%); Quonset Point, Rhode Island (1%); and Arlington, Virginia (1%) with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2020. Fiscal 2019 other procurement funds in the amount of $96,506 are being obligated on this award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Subject to the availability of funding, fiscal year 2020 operations and maintenance and United Kingdom funding in the amount of $28,709,225 will be obligated on this award. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Greenbelt, Maryland, is awarded a $22,911,402 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of medical/dental replacement at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. The work to be performed provides for construction of a new two story freestanding medical/dental replacement located at the Marine Corps Base, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. All Engineering systems will be furnished including structural; fire suppression; plumbing; heating, ventilation and air conditioning; electrical; and communications. The basic structural frame will be comprised of steel beams supporting a steel bar joist and steel deck roof system. Work will be performed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and is expected to be completed by October 2021. Fiscal 2018 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $22,911,402 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with three proposals received. Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-19-C-9265).

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., Greenbelt, Maryland, is awarded a $21,875,257 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of medical/dental replacement at Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The work to be performed will construct a medical/dental clinic replacement to deliver primary medical and dental care to incorporate new two- team marine centered medical homeport (MCMH) concept in supporting marine active duty personnel currently being seen in substandard battalion aid stations located across MCB Camp Lejeune. Exterior shall be compatible with base exterior appearance plan and Branch Health Clinic French Creek existing structure. Temporary buildings numbers 67 A,B,C,D,G,H,I,J and Interim MCMH will be demolished. Supporting facilities include utilities, site improvements, access drive, parking, and shall include low impact development. Work will be performed in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and is expected to be completed by October 2021. Fiscal 2018 military construction, (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $21,875,257 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with three proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-19-C-9266).

3e Technologies International Inc., Rockville, Maryland, is awarded a $17,119,084 modification to previously awarded cost plus fixed fee, firm fixed price contract (N00174-16-C-0046) to exercise option year III (three) for continued naval facility infrastructure support. This SBIR Phase III Critical Infrastructure Control and Monitoring System project is structured to provide Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division Indian Head, Maryland (NSWC IHEODTD) and other selected ashore Naval shore facilities the ability to monitor critical areas for anti-terrorism/force protection (AT/FP) intrusions, provide a decision support and command control system that will optimize the use of energy systems and utilities assets by automating energy systems monitoring, and provide real-time sensor network connectivity for NSWC IHEODTD and ashore infrastructure to facilitate collaboration within the local Command Center, AT/FP security responders, and public works/utility systems providers via Critical Infrastructure Monitoring of existing Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition/Direct Digital Control systems into a central monitoring capability. Work will be performed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii (56%), San Diego, California (44 %), and is expected to be complete by September 2020. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance (Navy), 2019 operations and maintenance, (Air Force), working capital fund (Navy), and 2019 operations and maintenance (Army National Guard) funding in the amount of $1,499,961 will be obligated upon execution of this modification and expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Working capital funds (Navy) are true working capital funds however, they included a note upon acceptance stating funds expire and must be executed by September 30, 2019. This contract was awarded on a sole-source basis in September 2016 in accordance with FAR 6.302-5: Authorized or Required by Statute – 10 U.S.C. 2304 (c) (5). The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

EG Designbuild LLC, Germantown, Maryland, is awarded a firm-fixed-price task order N4008519F7102 at $11,677,128 under a small business design-build/design-bid-build general construction multiple award construction contract for the repair and renovation of Bachelor Enlisted Quarters 288 at Navy Medical Center Portsmouth. The work to be performed provides for renovation of the residential units, laundry rooms, common and administrative areas; and replacement of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems and associated equipment consisting of ductwork, piping, hardwired programmable thermostat controls, occupancy sensors, exhaust systems, water booster pump and architectural finishes. Repair of fire protection systems, plumbing systems with fixtures and exterior residential unit doors with latching/locking. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by November 2020. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance, (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $11,677,128 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Four proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-18-D-1126).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $9,000,000 modification (P00008) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001919C1022) in support of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft. This modification provides for additional Air System Software Sustainment Updates/Delivery to include Deficiency Report (DR) resolution services for the US Navy and US Marine Corps and one training course for the Government of the Netherlands. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (81.7%); Samlesbury, Preston, United Kingdom (5.5%); Linthicum, Maryland (3.9%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3.7 percent); Orlando, Florida (2.9%); El Segundo, California (2.3%). Work is expected to be completed in December 2019. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participant funds in the amount of $9,000,000 are being obligated at time of award, $7,397,640 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the U.S. Navy ($3,698,820; 41 %); US Marine Corps ($3,698,820; 41%); and Non-U.S. DoD Participants ($1,602,360; 18%). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Thales Defense and Security Inc., Clarksburg, Maryland, has been awarded a maximum $41,126,036 firm-fixed priced contract for sonar domes. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 US Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year, 11-month contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Maryland, with an Aug. 30, 2023, performance completion date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2019 through 2023 Navy working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPRPA1-19-C-Y084).

Capps Shoe Co., Lynchburg, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $11,614,500 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for men and women’s leather oxford shoes. This is a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. Location of performance is Virginia, with a Sept. 27, 2020, performance completion date. Using military services are Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2019 through 2020 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-19-D-1202).

ECS Federal LLC, Fairfax, Virginia, was awarded a $484,670,656 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for management, development, enhancement, integration, testing, deployment, and maintenance of a secure un-classified network system and infrastructure. Twenty-two bids were solicited with two received. Work will be performed in Fairfax, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2024. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 research, development, test and evaluation; and operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $21,115,316 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QX-19-C-0039).

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded an $110,000,000 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price) contract to retrofit, procure, integrate, produce, test, refresh hardware/software, and upgrade capabilities to the current US Army Common Driver Trainer simulator systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2026. US Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (W900KK-19-D-0009).

