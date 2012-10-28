January 9, 2017

Hurricane Sandy’s 1st High Tide at St. George Island

Hurricane Sandy's 1st High Tide on St. George Island Maryland

Hurricane Sandy's 1st High Tide on St. George Island MarylandThe first high tide associated with Hurricane Sandy hit this afternoon and carried tidal water over low-lying communities along the Potomac River including St. George Island, Maryland. High tide on Oct 28, 2012 was at 1:50 p.m.

Times for upcoming tides at Piney Point, Maryland are listed below the videos. Piney Point Maryland is at Latitude 38.8 and Longitude -76.4

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1mpGC2dJbiI]

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KXy9dr7rj6Y]

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bASuc7-h6FQ]

 

Sun
28 High 1:31 AM
28 Low 7:20 AM
28 High 1:50 PM
28 Low 7:59 PM

Mon
29 High 2:15 AM
29 Low 8:00 AM

29 High 2:30 PM
29 Low 8:43 PM
Tues
30 High 2:56 AM
30 Low 8:37 AM
30 High 3:07 PM
30 Low 9:24 PM

Comments
One Response to “Hurricane Sandy’s 1st High Tide at St. George Island”
  1. Ethel says:
    October 29, 2012 at 10:26 am

    I know you know…. be careful when getting the news! Those videos were frightening!

