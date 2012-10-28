Hurricane Sandy’s 1st High Tide at St. George Island

Posted by Wildewood Group on Sunday, October 28, 2012 · 1 Comment

The first high tide associated with Hurricane Sandy hit this afternoon and carried tidal water over low-lying communities along the Potomac River including St. George Island, Maryland. High tide on Oct 28, 2012 was at 1:50 p.m.

Times for upcoming tides at Piney Point, Maryland are listed below the videos. Piney Point Maryland is at Latitude 38.8 and Longitude -76.4

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1mpGC2dJbiI]

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KXy9dr7rj6Y]

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bASuc7-h6FQ]

Sun

28 High 1:31 AM

28 Low 7:20 AM

28 High 1:50 PM

28 Low 7:59 PM

Mon

29 High 2:15 AM

29 Low 8:00 AM

29 High 2:30 PM

29 Low 8:43 PM

Tues

30 High 2:56 AM

30 Low 8:37 AM

30 High 3:07 PM

30 Low 9:24 PM