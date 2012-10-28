Hurricane Sandy’s 1st High Tide at St. George Island
The first high tide associated with Hurricane Sandy hit this afternoon and carried tidal water over low-lying communities along the Potomac River including St. George Island, Maryland. High tide on Oct 28, 2012 was at 1:50 p.m.
Times for upcoming tides at Piney Point, Maryland are listed below the videos. Piney Point Maryland is at Latitude 38.8 and Longitude -76.4
[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1mpGC2dJbiI]
[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KXy9dr7rj6Y]
[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bASuc7-h6FQ]
Sun
28 High 1:31 AM
28 Low 7:20 AM
28 High 1:50 PM
28 Low 7:59 PM
Mon
29 High 2:15 AM
29 Low 8:00 AM
29 High 2:30 PM
29 Low 8:43 PM
Tues
30 High 2:56 AM
30 Low 8:37 AM
30 High 3:07 PM
30 Low 9:24 PM
I know you know…. be careful when getting the news! Those videos were frightening!