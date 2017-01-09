January 9, 2017

Hurricane Sandy’s 1st High Tide on St. George Island Maryland

Posted by on Sunday, October 28, 2012 · 1 Comment 



Comments
  1. Michael Kidwell says:
    October 30, 2012 at 10:46 am

    My wife and I live in Silver Spring and own the little house at the end of St. George Island, Indigo Point. I spent Sunday trying to get the house ready for Sandy and left just as the water was starting to rise. This morning (Tuesday) I’ve been trying to find out anything I can about the Island and how it handled Sandy and was amazed to see video you posted, not just of St. George Island but of our hosue! It’s great to have a local news source that we can rely on.l Thank you very much!

