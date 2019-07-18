Hoyer on Jobs Report: Wage Growth Falls Short

The US economy gained 224,00 jobs in June, and the unemployment rate rose slightly from 3.6 to 3.7 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ June 2019 jobs report. “Once again, the monthly jobs report shows our economy’s resilience,” House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer said.

“But the jobs number still fails to capture the anxiety of workers and their families barely getting by as wage growth once again fell short. Too many of our people have lost hope that they will get ahead,” Rep. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) continued.

He said that House Democrats are determined to change that.

“Our For the People agenda and Make It In America plan focus on raising wages and expanding opportunity so that our economy works for everyone,” the congressman said. “That’s why we already passed legislation through the House to ensure equal pay for women, make it easier for workers to save for retirement, and protect affordable access to quality health coverage. It’s why we took steps to lower prescription drug prices and protect consumers of financial products, such as mortgages and car loans, and why we passed appropriations bills that invest in public education and more reliable public transit for commuters. Later this month, we will take action to raise the minimum wage and lift incomes across our economy.

He said the Democratic-led House is doing its job to make sure everyone can access the opportunities that make the America Dream possible. “Now it is up to the Senate to do its job, too,” he said.

Some of the highlights of the June 2019 reports include:

Professional and business services added 51,000 jobs in June, following little employment change in May. Employment growth in the industry has averaged 35,000 per month in the first half of 2019, compared with an average monthly gain of 47,000 in 2018.

Employment in health care increased by 35,000 over the month and by 403,000 over the past 12 months. In June, job growth occurred in ambulatory health care services and hospitals.

Transportation and warehousing added 24,000 jobs over the month and 158,000 over the past 12 months. In June, job gains occurred among couriers and messengers and in air transportation.

Construction employment continued to trend up in June, in line with its average monthly gain over the prior 12 months.

