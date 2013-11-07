Holiday Ham Southern Maryland Style
You haven’t experienced a Southern Maryland holiday if you haven’t had a stuffed ham. Whether you are new to the area and haven’t tried the traditional dish, or grew up with it, you just must include this marbled masterpiece on your table.
African Americans are credited with inventing the dish virtually unique to Southern Maryland and involving a marbling look of a corned ham stuffed with cabbage and kale.
If you’re thinking of stuffing your own, this video is a good tutorial. Otherwise, place an order with Lenny’s Restaurant in California, Maryland, at 301-737-0777.
Lenny’s has been a family-owned business since 1952 with a reputation for great food, outstanding service and a memorable experience.
“We think of our guests as family and hope you feel like family when you come to our restaurant,” says Dan Rebarchick who grew up in the restaurant started by his father.
[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YBUYWSmeNWs]
Hi Lenny, I am a Southern Maryland Native, living in Austin, TX for the past 25 years. No one here, nor do the butchers know anything about a corned ham. They have corned beef on St. Paddy’s Day. However, for our annual New Year’s Day Pajama Party here in our retirement community of SunCity, Texas, I would love to know: Could I get a butcher to cut me a fresh ham?? Nothing corned down here, or can I buy a fresh ham and corn it?
I have several recipes for Stuffed Maryland Ham and have served it on several occasions while living in MD. However would love your help to serve this with instructions from cuts of pork from our part of the world…any suggestions. Love your video, miss my hometown. S. Flanagan