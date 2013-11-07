Holiday Ham Southern Maryland Style

Posted by Mallory Lengel on Thursday, November 7, 2013 · 1 Comment

Pax Leader

Dan Rebarchick, owner and chef

You haven’t experienced a Southern Maryland holiday if you haven’t had a stuffed ham. Whether you are new to the area and haven’t tried the traditional dish, or grew up with it, you just must include this marbled masterpiece on your table.

African Americans are credited with inventing the dish virtually unique to Southern Maryland and involving a marbling look of a corned ham stuffed with cabbage and kale.

If you’re thinking of stuffing your own, this video is a good tutorial. Otherwise, place an order with Lenny’s Restaurant in California, Maryland, at 301-737-0777.

Lenny’s has been a family-owned business since 1952 with a reputation for great food, outstanding service and a memorable experience.

“We think of our guests as family and hope you feel like family when you come to our restaurant,” says Dan Rebarchick who grew up in the restaurant started by his father.

[youtube=http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YBUYWSmeNWs]