GM Pool to Host Mardi Gras Party

If celebrating Mardi Gras while perfectly dry seems boring, St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks has a solution. The department is planning a Mardi Gras Pool Party, supported by the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, for 6 to 9 pm Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Great Mills Swimming Pool. Proceeds will benefit the St. Mary’s County Adapted Aquatics program.

Adapted Aquatics – Pool Fun for All

Adapted Aquatics is a recreational program that is carefully structured to offer aquatics experiences and instruction that meets the needs of students who qualify for the program because of specific disabilities.

The program is diverse and can be tailored for each individual student’s needs.

Classes in the program are sequential and appropriate for the student’s development, with consideration for each student’s disabling condition, needs, and present levels of function and ability. The pool water for the program is kept at a minimum of 82 degrees and the area of the pool has several water entries and exits available, including a pool chair for easy access for any student. Programs and classes are designed to include every level of ability, incorporating the Therapeutic and Educational models.

When new students join the program, each one is assessed before the first class starts. This assessment ensures that every student is placed with a proper program and gets a structured, individual approach to his or her needs.

On March 2, every attendee can enjoy a Mardi Gras swimming party. The event will include games, contests, relays, a DJ, and a pizza party. Every participant can swim the night away with fun for all ages.

Tickets are $10 per person if purchased ahead of time. They are $15 at the door for walk-ins on the night of the event. Find tickets and information at recreation.stmarysmd.com.

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, Maryland, visit its Leader member page.