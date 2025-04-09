Get Ready for ‘A Night on Broadway’

COSMIC Symphony and The Newtowne Players will present A Night on Broadway April 26 and 27, 2025.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a sponsor and will join more than a dozen community supporters of the concerts.

The free performances will include selections from Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, Chicago, and more.

Saturday, April 26, at 3pm at Chesapeake Church at 6201 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown

at Chesapeake Church at 6201 Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown Sunday, April 27, at 3pm at the Nancy R. & Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center at 47855 College Drive in St. Mary’s City

Doors open 30 minutes before curtain.

Other sponsors are Maryland State Arts Council, St. Mary’s County Arts Council, Arts Council of Calvert County, St. Mary’s County government, Lexington Park Dentistry, Joey A. Miller Foundation, Spalding Consulting, Shore United Bank, NSi, BHE GT&S, SJ Johnson Inc., Cedar Point Federal Credit Union, Kelly Generator & Equipment, and Walmart of California, MD.​

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County and Calvert County. To learn more about SMECO, please visit their Leader Member Page. Visit SMECO on their Facebook Page.

(Pixabay.com photo by ChristophBirken)