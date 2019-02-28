General: Consider Russia, China ‘Very Real’ Threats

Posted by Java Joe on Thursday, February 28, 2019

Air Force Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy, commander of the US Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, told a Senate committee that he sees no military threat coming from the southern border with Mexico, but his focus is on “very real” threats from China and Russia, reports Military Times.

A recent Gallup poll says a majority of Americans believe Russia’s military power poses a threat to US vital interests and a third identify Russia as the country’s chief enemy.

Air Force Gen. John Hyten, who oversees America’s nuclear forces, is concerned that Russia is developing new strategic weapons outside of the New START Treaty, which is set to expire in 2021, reports Defense News.

Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko visited a US warship making a call in Odessa, reports Navy Times. He said that the USS Donald Cook‘s visit was “an important signal to the Kremlin,” underlining close US-Ukrainian military cooperation.

The Royal Australian Air Force had a chance to put its two F-35As through their paces at the recent Australian International Airshow, reports National Defense. “There are still some challenges in the F-35 space, but they are well documented and there are no surprises there,” Air Commodore Mike Kitcher said. “When you talk to the young men and women who are flying that aircraft, there is no chance they want to go back to a classic Hornet or Super Hornet.”

Australia’s defense minister announced Wednesday that the government will partner with Boeing to develop cheap, ­pilotless drones that provide ­additional surveillance and protection against hostile fire for the F-35As, reports CNN. A $40 million investment is being made to develop the “Loyal Wingman.’’ The Boeing hopes to sell the multi-role aircraft, which is 38 feet long and has a 2,000-nautical-mile range, to customers around the world, reports CNBC.

India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited unveiled its Unmanned Wingman concept at the Aero India 2019 exhibition this month, reports IHS Jane’s 360. Twenty-eight US companies participated in the exercise, reports Deccan Herald, supporting the flight demonstrations and static displays of aircraft such as the C-17 Globemaster III, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F/A-18 Super Hornet, P-8 Poseidon, and B-52 Stratofortress.

Setting up the Space Command, so the US can more effectively fight any war that involves space assets, is the more important than creating an independent space force, says Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein. This structure means Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson will continue to preside over the space budget, but it also means that the Space Force will have leverage it can use to lobby Congress for more money, reports Breaking Defense.

The US Army Research Laboratory and Lockheed Martin are looking at ways to bioengineer the DNA in single-cell organisms as a way to create new materials with an emphasis on defense optical technology and coatings, reports New Atlas.

A dedication ceremony at a piece of land in Washington, D.C., marks the start of a National Desert Storm and Desert Shield War Memorial, reports Military Times. It is a few hundred yards from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and within sight of the Lincoln Memorial. Next step is to raise funds.

Military.com says a federal judge’s decision that the law requiring men — but not women — to register for a US military draft is unconstitutional has no immediate impact on women or the Selective Service System. But the debate resurfaces about whether the country needs a military draft system and, if so, whether all 18-year-olds, regardless of gender, should be required to register.

The Supreme Court will not review the case of a retired Marine who was court-martialed and convicted of sexual assault in 2015, Military Times reports, upholding the Pentagon’s authority to prosecute retirees for crimes they commit even after leaving the service. This leaves the possibility open for retirees to face punishment, such as sailors involved in the Navy’s “Fat Leonard” scandal.

Federal Prison Industries Inc., doing business as UNICOR, Washington, District of Columbia, has been awarded a maximum $12,210,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for moisture wicking T-shirts. This is a 24-month contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Georgia, South Carolina, and Washington, District of Columbia, with a Feb. 25, 2021, performance completion date. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2019 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-19-D-F021). (Awarded Feb. 26, 2019)

