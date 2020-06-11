Fort Lee & Fredericksburg Job Fairs Go Virtual

Posted by JobZone on Thursday, June 11, 2020

JobZone’s Fort Lee and Fredericksburg, VA, Job Fairs have been rescheduled from their June dates and merged into a VIRTUAL job fair to be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 1 PM to 5 PM ET.

The July 29 virtual JobZone job fair will encompass employers from the areas in Virginia surrounding Fort Lee, Richmond, Fredericksbug, Stafford, Quantico, Springfield, and Fort Belvoir.

All candidates are welcome!

JOB ZONE’S NEXT VIRTUAL JOB FAIR

July 29, 2020 1 PM to 5 PM ET

A virtual career fair is an online event that takes place at a specific time. It is not ongoing. Employers and job seekers meet in a virtual environment to exchange information about job openings.

JOB SEEKERS: To register and post your resume to the July 29, 2020, JobZone Fort Lee-Richmond-Fredericksburg-Stafford-Quantico-Springfield-Fort Belvoir virtual job fair preregister here.

All registrants will receive an email with Video Link and/or Webinar information for training and preparing for the Virtual Job Fair event.

You will also receive the login to the virtual platform for adding profile information and your resume will be provided to all registered candidates. This is an easy, 5-minute process. You will complete your profile, email, and upload your resume. Be sure to save your password and username for the day of the event.

Companies and job positions will not be visible/accessible until the day of the event. But companies already registered for the Fort Lee and Fredericksburg virtual job fair are listed below so you can familiarize yourself with them.



COMPANIES: Contact JobZone to reserve your booth online. Resume Database Access will be available to all participating companies instantly on the day of the event by the candidate.

To reserve your company’s space for the July 29 Virtual Job Fair, email Janet Giles, Janet.Giles@JobZoneOnline.com, or phone 434-263-5102 Office / 540-226-1473 Cell/Text.



JobZone’s July 29 Virtual Job Fair is open to all job candidates who are targeting positions offered by participating companies. Many of the participating companies have multiple positions available locally in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC, and some globally.

Candidates will vary from entry to senior level, military-specific, and/or active security clearance.

Some of the companies already signed-up for the July 29 Virtual Job Fair are:

For more info, contact JobZone; Main Office 434-263-5102; Alternate Phone 540-226-1473;

janet.giles@jobzoneonline.com; Facsimile 434-263-5199.

