Food Resources for Local Residents

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, October 30, 2025 · Leave a Comment

St. Mary’s County organizations are alerting residents that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits may not be distributed on November 1, 2025, due to the ongoing federal government shutdown. The potential interruption could impact more than 11,000 county residents who rely on SNAP benefits for access to food and groceries.

The county recognizes the hardship this situation may cause for community members and is working closely with community partners to ensure that residents have access to available local resources.

During this time, those who are able to donate to county food pantries to help support neighbors in need are urged to do so. Every contribution, whether food, funds, or time, helps strengthen the community. The St. Mary’s County Libraries will serve as a centralized drop-off point for donations to be distributed throughout the community. Donations can also be made directly to local pantries or through Feed St. Mary’s.

Community members affected by the lapse in benefits can access the following resources and supports:

Local food pantries (see below).

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership Food Security Text Program allows residents of St. Mary’s County to receive weekly texts that include information on free food distribution events, food pantries, and healthy, low-cost recipes. Sign up for the free program here

Maryland Access Point provides a single point of entry to information and referral services, long-term care planning, and connecting caregivers of older adults and adults with disabilities to services offered by the Department of Aging & Human Services. View the Resource Guide for Older Adults here Contact the St. Mary’s County MAP Coordinator at 301-475-4200, ext. 1057.

St. Mary’s County Public Schools Free and Reduced Lunch Program will continue to provide meals to those students already enrolled in the program.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Community Outreach: Members of the Sheriff’s Office COPs Unit will host food drives on Thursday, November 6, from 4 to 6pm at Food Lion on Merchants Lane in Leonardtown and Giant on First Colony Way in California to help replenish local food pantries and support families in need.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office also urges residents to be vigilant for potential scams related to SNAP benefits. Scammers may pose as government representatives or assistance providers to collect personal information, PINs, or EBT card numbers. Residents should never share personal or account information over the phone, by text, or online unless they have verified the source.

For more information on food security and local resources available at this time, click here.