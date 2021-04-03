Faller, Litten Earn Women’s Commission Honors

Debra Faller, left, and Emily Litten

The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women has named its 2021 Woman of the Year and Tomorrow’s Woman.

Debra Faller was named Woman of the Year for her work with Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Debra’s motto is “No child sleeps on the floor in our town.” To date, Debra, assisted by volunteers, has built and delivered over 200 beds, complete with a new mattress and new linens to children in St. Mary’s County. Debra has been an active volunteer in a number of other community service organizations and activities.

She has hosted a Little Free Library in her neighborhood, served in the St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen, volunteered with Hospice of St. Mary’s, and participated as a Senior Rides Driver.

Debra is a member of the Alpha Beta chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International and a telephone tree chair for the Retiree’s Association of St. Mary’s County Public Schools. The St. Mary’s Optimist Club nominated Debra.

Emily Litten was named Tomorrow’s Woman for her outstanding commitment to the Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Recently she completed her studies as an emergency medical student, which entails 165 hours of instruction and training during ambulance calls. After passing her practical test and the exam for the National Registry for Emergency Medical Technicians, Emily is certified in the state of Maryland and in the National Registry. Emily has spent many hours executing emergency runs with the Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Additionally, Emily is a current Girl Scout Ambassador and has completed numerous awards, including the Silver Award and Silver Trefoil. Emily is also currently completing the Girl Scout Gold Award and working with Project ECHO to renovate their children’s room by painting the walls and building a toy box.

Emily is a senior at St. Mary’s Ryken High School, where she serves as vice chair of the National Honor Society.

Sponsors of this year’s Women History Symposium were The Law Office of Joann M. Wood, The Dorsey Law Firm, and Williams, McClernan and Stack Attorneys at Law.