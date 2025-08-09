Expect Rt. 235 Delays in Lex Park Aug. 11-14

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, August 9, 2025

The Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) will temporarily close left turn lanes at three northbound MD 235 (Three Notch Road) intersections next week in Lexington Park:

MD 235 at Old Rolling Road / Shady Mile Drive (Monday August 11 & Tuesday August 12) – one of two northbound MD 235 left turn lanes will be closed.

MD 235 at MacArthur Boulevard / Millstone Landing Road (Tuesday August 12 & Wednesday August 13) – one of two northbound MD 235 left turn lanes will be closed.

MD 235 at Pegg Road / Buse Road (Wednesday August 13 & Thursday August 14) – the northbound MD 235 left turn lane will be closed.

The daytime work is scheduled between 9 am and 3 pm to allow crews to perform test pitting. Drivers should plan for additional travel time, and remain alert for workers, lane closures and equipment. All work is weather permitting.

This construction work is part of the current Smart Signal project to update traffic signal systems along MD 235 and MD 246.

Customers may contact the SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or 1-800-331-5603 for additional information.