DoD to Decentralize F-35 Program

Posted by Java Joe on Thursday, April 5, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

DoD releases a long-term plan to dissolve the F-35 Joint Program Office and revert to the more traditional management structure for each service to run its own program, reports Defense News. No details in the letter sent to Congress announcing the intent.

The pilot who ejected from a Marine AV-8B Harrier that crashed Tuesday in Djibouti is in stable condition, reports USNI. The nose rose too quickly as the aircraft took off from Djibouti Ambouli International Airport. Witnesses say the pilot was able to walk to the ambulance after the ejection.

The two service leaders for the Marine Corps and Air Force met last week for the first time since 2011, reports Military Times, and decided not to wait seven more years to do it again. The services face common challenges including the one that prompted the meeting, drone threats forcing the corps to plan for ground-base air defense.

The cost of major weapon systems grew 10 percent in 2017. Since the December 2016 acquisition report, the current report shows an increase from $1.74 trillion to $1.92 trillion in projected costs, reports Defense News. The DoD report covers 83 major defense acquisition programs.

Vets group want President Donald Trump’s appointed acting VA secretary out, and the position go to bypassed VA Deputy Secretary Tom Bowman, who was the next in line to take over the top leadership post. White House officials have not addressed the legal justification for a move, reports Military Times.

Coming to a waterway near you: the M80 Stiletto, a high-speed vessel used to transport Navy SEALS to battle, is heading up the Chesapeake Bay to the Potomac River to attend the annual Sea, Air and Space symposium in Washington DC, opening April 9, 2018.

The Navy’s Argonauts of Strike Fighter Squadron 147 are now considered the first operational F-35C squadron, reports Navy Times. The transition to the F-35 began in December when the squadron flew the Super Hornet for the last time back from deployment to NAS Lemoore, CA.

Australia must build new infrastructure to accommodate its 72 F-35s to address the need for secrecy and data protection requirements, reports Breaking Defense.

The 5th Fleet is experimenting with the USS Lewis B. Puller, the Navy’s first expeditionary sea base built in decades. USNI has video of the Puller fitting into the 5th Fleet.

Trump’s announcement of his intent to engage DoD to secure the US-Mexico border has precedent in both the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations, reports Military Times. However, the idea of the US military footing the bill might face an obstacle in Congress and even legal challenges, reports The Atlantic.

Should we stay or should we go? President Trump says “it’s time” to leave Syria; commander of Central Command, Gen. Joseph Votel says we’re staying, reports Military Times.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan brushed aside NATO concerns, announcing his plans to purchase Russia’s long-range missile defense system is a “done deal,” reports Defense News.