DNR Wants to Hear From Outdoor Enthusiasts

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources wants to hear from outdoor enthusiasts. The results of a survey will be used to improve its ability to provide the opportunities and services that fit the needs of its customers.

The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete.

Click here to take the survey.

The survey is designed to gather information and preferences from outdoor enthusiasts that access Maryland’s public lands and waters. All individual results will be kept confidential and used only by the Department of Natural Resources.