Deadlines Near for SMECO Board Candidates

Eligible cooperative members interested in running in 2025 to serve on Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative‘s Board of Directors must submit their applications in May.

All candidates must complete a Board of Directors candidate application available online here.

In order to serve as a director, candidates must have been a SMECO member with their name on the account for at least one year.

Running by nomination?

The application must be submitted to the Nominating Committee by 4pm May 2, 2025.

Running by petition?

The application and a petition signed by 15 or more SMECO members must be submitted by 4pm May 22, 2025.

SMECO’s 2025 Annual Members’ Meeting will be held at 6pm August 20, 2025.

Every year, SMECO conducts its members’ meeting for the purpose of electing directors and voting on bylaw changes. In 2025, elections will be held to fill one position in Calvert, and two positions in Charles, one in St. Mary’s County and one in Prince George’s County. Ballots will be mailed, and members can vote by mail or online.

SMECO – The Cooperative Difference

SMECO was incorporated in 1937 and is one of the 15 largest electric cooperatives in the United States with more than 170,000 member accounts in Charles County, St. Mary’s County, southern Prince George’s County, and most of Calvert County.

Electric cooperatives are shaped by the communities they serve, because co-ops are owned by their customers. Co-op members elect the men and women who serve on the Board of Directors. Members share the responsibility of ownership by financing the cooperative’s operations, but they also share its rewards.

At the end of each year, SMECO’s margins (profits) are allocated to members’ capital credit accounts. SMECO uses its profits to invest in new construction, system improvements, and facility upgrades. The Board of Directors regularly evaluates the financial condition of the co-op and determines when members will receive a refund. Since 1937, SMECO has refunded more than $128 million.

As a cooperative, SMECO will always put its members first and be responsive, reliable, and resourceful—the power you can count on.

