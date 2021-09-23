September 23, 2021

COVID Test Site Opens at Hollywood VFD

COVID

The St. Mary’s County Health Department has moved its COVID-19 testing to the mass vaccination site at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department for those who live or work in the county.

COVID testing will no longer be available at the SMCHD main office in Leonardtown, though will continue to be available at the SMCHD Behavioral Health Hub in Lexington Park.

SMCHD COVID-19 Locations:

Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department at 24801 Route 235 in Hollywood

  • Monday – Friday from 8 am – 3:30 pm
  • Drive-thru only

Behavioral Health Hub at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park

  • Monday – Friday from 8 am – 3:30 pm
  • Drive-thru, bike-thru, or walk up
  • Enter from Saratoga Drive and follow directional signage (traffic pattern has changed from former PNC Bank)

Pre-registration is recommended for reduced wait times at both locations.

No appointment or doctor’s order needed for testing.

Free of charge (no out-of-pocket cost, co-payment, co-insurance, etc.)

For more information or to pre-register, go to smchd.org/covid-19-testing.

COVID-19 vaccinations are also available in Hollywood and Lexington Park for anyone 12 and older.

