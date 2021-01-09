County Offers Relief Funds for Restaurants

St. Mary’s County has approved a second round of relief funds for food service establishments as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact businesses.

The grant program will have a budget of $470,000. The goal is to provide grants to support St. Mary’s restaurants (full service and carryout licenses), caterers, food trucks, and bars that serve food.

Grant funds may be used for:

Working capital, such as rent, payroll and job training

Purchase of equipment and services to expand outdoor dining areas, such as tents, heaters, warmers, and carts

Infrastructure improvements, such as HVAC system upgrades

Technology to support carryout and delivery

Purchase of PPE and disposable food containers or utensils, sanitation services, etc.

Restaurants will have access to grant funding of up to $10,000 and must be in good standing with the state of Maryland, St. Mary’s County Department of Land Use and Growth Management, Office of the Treasurer, and the St. Mary’s County Health Department.

Eligible businesses can submit an online application starting at 10 am Friday, January 8, 2021, here.

The deadline to apply is 10 am Friday, January 22, 2021.

At the end of the two-week application period, the total grant funding of $470,000 will be divided equally among the qualified and complete applications received, with individual awards not to exceed $10,000.

For more information, call Kellie Hinkle at Kellie.Hinkle@StMarysMD.com or 240-925-7178.